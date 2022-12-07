Celebrating Summer at The Suter with Jarden

Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 - 13:19

Summer is shaping up to be a busy one at The Suter Art Gallery, with borders open, tour buses and cruise ships returning, and news that leading investment and advisory group Jarden will continue as a sponsor.

Jarden has once again invested in delivering art to the people of Nelson, supporting three outstanding summer exhibitions at The Suter, each with its own distinct flavour and appeal.

Jarden’s sponsorship of ‘Summer at The Suter’ is the third year in a row that they have supported installations at The Suter, enabling the gallery to improve the overall presentation, promotion and delivery of the exhibitions on view.

Manager of Commerce and Enterprise at The Suter Ruth Roebuck says that as a non-profit organisation the generous support and donations they receive from businesses like Jarden are vital to their work.

"Sponsorship is hugely important to us here. We fundraise hard so that we can showcase exhibitions of national and international significance, support our local artists, offer a wide range of art education classes, and contribute to the day-to-day facility costs of the entire gallery building -we quite simply cannot exist without consistent sponsorship."

"Jarden are a great partner of ours and we enjoy a warm and engaging relationship as we both strive to deliver excellence to our local and regional communities," she adds.

In the Summer Season, Place Holder showcases artworks from The Suter’s collection that offer different perspectives on ‘places’ in the Nelson Tasman region. With pieces by John Gully, Toss Woollaston, Irvine Major, Robin Slow, Cedric Savage, Leo Bensemann, Doris Lusk, and Michael Dell on view.

Bird in Space is a colourful new installation by artists Lonnie Hutchinson, Craig McIntosh, Shaun Waugh, and Areta Wilkinson, in which the artists employ reduction and repetition in their work to reveal meanings and histories.

Tasman-based ceramic artist Darryl Frost’s exhibition, Inner Peace, celebrates his 100th anagama kiln firing, an ancient Japanese method of firing clay that requires devotees to spend years mastering this deceptively complex art form.

You can find out more from their website www.thesuter.org.nz