EZZ lands spot in the Top 10 Selling NZ Brands for 11:11 Singles Day

Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 - 14:35

EZZ Life Science Holdings (ASX: EZZ) has had its most successful 11.11 on an international scale with the company landing a spot in the top 10 selling New Zealand brands listed on Tmall Global. EZZ Life Science was among contenders such as Karicare and a2, cementing its name as a top consumer health brand in the Chinese market.

The event marked EZZ’s fourth year participating in the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, and saw the company serve 17,560 customers via its presence on China’s online retail marketplaces.

With an already accounted for 2.56m in gross merchandise volume (GMV), the sales event set a new company record, with over 41,600 items being purchased on the company’s Tmall store and via its presence on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok.

According to EZZ Life Science Chair, Glenn Cross, the record success is a result of growing consumer interest in local health products and the company’s increased investment in strategic marketing over the shopping festival period.

"We are thrilled with the results of this year’s 11.11 event. 11.11 presents a powerful opportunity to grow our presence internationally," EZZ Life Sciences Chairman Glenn Cross said.

EZZ’s top selling products during this year’s Global 11.11 Shopping Festival included:

L-Lysine Growth Capsules NMN 150000

Bone Growth Chews