Asia internships to boost young New Zealanders' careers - Asia NZ Foundation

Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 - 15:33

Eighteen New Zealand tertiary students and recent graduates will experience how business is done in Asia while undertaking domestic, online and in-country internships this summer.

The Asia New Zealand Foundation Te WhÄ«tau TÅ«hono has been offering business internships since 2009 and is continually growing its pool of partners, to keep up with today’s business needs and Asia’s exciting, diverse industries.

After moving internships online in 2020 due to Covid disruptions, the Foundation is pleased to again support New Zealand tertiary students and recent graduates to undertake paid internships in Asia, as well as in New Zealand-based and virtual placements.

Asia New Zealand Foundation business programme director Nicholas Siu says the Foundation values the chance to collaborate with a diverse range of host companies to grow the Asia capabilities of young New Zealanders - and contribute to the wider business sector.

"The unique skills, knowledge and cultural understanding they acquire will equip them well to work in and with the region in the future; and add to New Zealand’s pool of Asia capabilities.

"Talking to previous interns, we know these internships are lifechanging experiences that can really set the interns on a path to success in their chosen field and for a career with an Asia focus.

"Asia know-how and experience is in increasing demand in New Zealand workplaces, given the region’s significance to New Zealand."

The 18 interns will spend up to three months interning at companies working in or with Asia, using skills relevant to their university studies.

The 2022 internships will cover 11 sectors: law, biotech, creative industries, digital marketing, tax and auditing, aerospace, trade and export and future food. Hosts are located in China, Hong Kong, India, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore and New Zealand.

The host organisations are:

Beach House Pictures/Doc Edge CJ Cultural Foundation Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre KPMG Vietnam United Media Solution Shiok Meats New Zealand China Council Eat The Kiwi Nutrition Technologies Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency Tata Consultancy Services

Some interns have already begun their internships, while others will start in coming weeks. The full list of interns, backgrounds and placements is below.