'Where to find outstanding value in personal loans'

Thursday, 8 December, 2022 - 10:07

Christmas is almost here with its fun, laughter and … bills. Kiwis facing a cost of living crisis and rising mortgage rates are now heading into the summer holidays, a time of traditional big spending. And many New Zealanders look to personal loans to buoy them through the silly season.

That’s why Canstar researches the personal and car loan market to find providers that offer the most Outstanding Value for consumers.

This year, we have three winners of our Outstanding Value rating for top tier personal loans, being Harmoney New Zealand, Unity and The Co-operative Bank. They were also top rated in car loans, along with Lending Crowd and Westpac NZ.

Jose George, Canstar New Zealand General Manager, said the personal and car loan market had remained relatively stable despite the rapid increase in interest rates throughout the year. Furthermore, a trend of decreasing upfront fees had continued.

"The personal and car loans market continues to offer good value given the current environment of rapidly rising interest rates. Our research found providers offering well below market rate, which will no doubt ease some pressure for households dealing with big expenses. Car loans providers, in particular, are offering some highly competitive rates, which can work well with other benefits, such as the clean car subsidy.

"We would caution, however, about spending more than you’re comfortable managing this summer. There is always pressure to spend at Christmas, but we’re heading into a year of high interest rates, inflation and a likely recession."

Consumer loan debts can be difficult to maintain, as data from Centrix recently showed. The number of New Zealanders falling behind on their repayments is rising, although it is not yet at pre-COVID levels.

According to Mr George, "It is important for Kiwis to make sure they budget for rising household costs over the next year. Doing so will ensure the summer holidays can be truly relaxing."

Canstar considered 10 providers, 21 personal loan products, and 30 car loan products to find its winners. It assessed them using its bespoke, sophisticated rating methodology that compares costs and features across personal loan products available to New Zealand consumers. It then rated them using a Star Ratings system.

Products with 5-Star ratings offer outstanding value to consumers.