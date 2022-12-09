Beam commences operations in Napier

Friday, 9 December, 2022 - 09:35

Micromobility company Beam will bring its purple e-scooters to Napier on 12 December with 150 e-scooters to be introduced across the city.

Beam’s industry-leading e-scooters will be available for use 7 days a week, improving transport options and connections for both leisure and commuting.

With the launch, the app-based service will feature affordable pay-as-you-go rates, with a $1 unlock fee and $0.65 per minute.

Beam’s operating area will include the urban areas of the city including the City Centre, Ahuriri to Westshore, and out to Taradale.

‘Virtual’ parking docks will be seen within the app, with riders directed to appropriate parking spots at the end of their trip. Within the city centre heritage precinct, trips will only be able to be ended at approved Beam parking spots marked as P on the beam map.

Beam’s flagship rider education and enforcement program, the Beam Safe Academy, will also be in place, including:

â A pre-trip in-app safety briefing for every rider, featuring instructions on how to park and ride safely

â An in-app Beam Safety Quiz educating riders on the riding rules, with free credits offered to encourage rider education

â Beam Safety Ambassadors patrolling high-traffic areas, promoting safe riding and parking

â Half Beam mode for new riders, featuring reduced acceleration for novice riders’ early trips

â A three-strikes policy, with riders facing suspension for bad riding and parking offences. Those caught riding dangerously or breaking the law face permanent bans.

Beam’s Head of Sustainability (ANZ) Frederick Conquer said:

"Safety for both riders and pedestrians is our biggest priority, and our industry-leading e-scooters feature tip-resistant dual kickstands, a helmet with every ride, and an in-app Safety Quiz to educate riders on how to ride safely.

"The scooters also feature automatic speed and geofencing controls, ensuring riders are riding in accordance with the riding rules.

"We believe that micromobility is a transport solution that can work for cities of all sizes and demographics, aiding in easing car congestion and ensuring safe, sustainable and technology-backed transportation for all residents.

"We look forward to a long-standing relationship with the local community, and welcome feedback from the community about how we can continue to adapt our operations to suit the city."