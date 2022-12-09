Retail card spending increases in November - Stats NZ

Friday, 9 December, 2022 - 10:53

Retail card spending rose $21 million (0.3 percent) in November 2022 compared with October 2022, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today.

The increase largely came from spending on consumables, up $16 million (0.6 percent).

"The consumables spending category, which includes groceries and liquor, has been rising since July 2022," business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

Card spending on durable items such as furniture, hardware, and appliances had the largest fall in November, down $18 million (1.1 percent).

"In recent months, the rising cost of living has seen people spending more on essentials like groceries, and less on durables like furniture and appliances," Ho said.

Seasonally adjusted total card spending fell in November for the first time in four months, down $38 million (0.4 percent). This was largely driven by the decrease in spending on durable items.

In actual terms, total card spending was $9.3 billion, up 10.5 percent ($885 million) from November 2021. Spending on hospitality had the largest increase, up $368 million (43.6 percent) compared with November last year.

Values are only available at the national level and are not adjusted for price changes.

Electronic card transaction data covers the use of credit or debit cards in shops or online and includes both the retail and services industries.

