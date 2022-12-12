Europcar NZ expands EV offering

Monday, 12 December, 2022 - 09:33

Europcar NZ has expanded its electric vehicle offering, adding the new 100% electric Tesla Model Y to its rental car fleet.

The Model Y is now available for short, mid or long term rent from Europcar’s Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch locations.

Europcar NZ now has three electric vehicle models for customers to choose from - Hyundai Kona, BYD ATTO 3 and now the Tesla Model Y- with the new addition another step forward for the business’ focus of offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, in a responsible and sustainable way.

The Rear-Wheel Drive Tesla Model Y on fleet has up to 455km of range on a single charge. This model is renowned for its versatility with five seats and a spacious boot, with each second row seat able to fold flat independently, creating flexible storage for skis, furniture, luggage and more. The liftgate opens to a low trunk floor that makes loading and unloading quick and easy. It also achieved a 5-star ANCAP safety rating.

Europcar Mobility Group Managing Director (Australia and New Zealand ) Benoit Garel says: "adding yet another electric vehicle model to our offering in New Zealand reiterates Europcar’s commitment to driving down carbon emissions in the markets we operate in, and being an advocate for zero-emission vehicles.

"The demand for electric rental vehicles in New Zealand has increased significantly in recent months and adding another electric vehicle option to our fleet helps us help our customers achieve their own sustainability goals. The progress we’ve made in 2022 with the introduction of more EVs and low emission hybrid vehicles is only the beginning for our business in becoming more sustainable in the way we operate."

Prices for the monthly rental rate of the Tesla Model Y from Europcar are from $418.60 per week (incl. GST). Customers can expect more electric hire options to arrive in Europcar’s NZ fleet in 2023.