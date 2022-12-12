Auckland’s ‘perfect security storm’ disrupted - First Security

Monday, 12 December, 2022 - 10:50

Auckland residents are facing the perfect security storm leading into the end of 2022 and many residents are entering the holiday season with trepidation about how they will protect their property, according to leading security provider, FIRST Security.

The combination of more people travelling during the holiday season leaving their homes and businesses unattended, paired with increasing break-ins, a stretched police force, and monitored security too costly for many, has driven demand for new and more accessible security options for New Zealanders.

Auckland police recorded close to a 20 per cent jump in ‘victimisations’ to more than 82,000 last year and burglaries and thefts represent the bulk of the city's crime statistics. "New Zealanders deserve more innovative and cost-effective options when it comes to security", says FIRST Security CEO, Tim Covic.

Responding to this perfect storm, the security market has been disrupted with new technology in the form of an app that provides an Uber like service for security needs.

RESPONDA by FIRST Security is disrupting how New Zealanders protect their home and business and potentially easing pressure on the police force by making it easier and more cost effective to protect property.

"If concerned or alerted to suspicious activity, our app allows Kiwi’s to have a licensed security officer patrol their property, monitor activity, capture evidence, report back to owners, and escalate if required - all as easily as booking a rideshare.

"We’re bridging the gap between how New Zealanders can take responsibility to protect their home and business and ease pressure on the police force, while also ultimately assisting with crime prevention," said Covic.

Research shows that at least 400,000 cameras are in use around the country, including about 10,000 operated by local government authorities (2035 in Auckland alone).

"We know more people are turning to self-monitoring cameras and alarms directly from their phones, but the important question is what value is this footage if it can’t be responded to quickly and efficiently? RESPONDA gives these people the option to have a FIRST Security Guard check on their property when they are not able to, and to escalate issues as required.

"The great thing is that this new technology does not require any security cameras or expensive technology. It is levelling the security playing field across Auckland, allowing a lot of people to directly request a Security Officer from their smartphone to attend and inspect their property if they are concerned about any suspicious activity.

"As Auckland continues to manage increasing crime rates, innovation that can integrate human capabilities and intuition with technology to keep everyone safe should be used more," Covic said.

Once the request is placed, RESPONDA will provide an estimated time of arrival and notify of each status update, e.g. Officer has been dispatched, Officer has arrived at the property and Officer has indicated no sign of forced entry at the property. When the Officer has completed the job, they will share an ‘Attendance Report’ via the App. This report will include a brief description of the Officer’s findings as well as photos if relevant to show the property status or damage to the property.

RESPONDA is currently only available in Auckland and will be rolled out in other cities in the near future.