Tackling greenwashing - Mindful Money

Monday, 12 December, 2022 - 11:56

The former CEO of the Financial Markets Authority (FMA), Rob Everett, signalled a stronger role for the FMA in ensuring that investment funds do not mislead their investors. He was fond of calling on fund managers to ensure they "do what it says on the tin". Yet exaggeration and misleading claims are still rife across New Zealand funds management.

Mindful Money has recently written to all KiwiSaver and retail investment funds calling on them to close the gap between what ethical policies they claim to be applying and what is actually in their investment portfolios. Mindful Money will follow up with funds that have investments that are not consistent with their ethical policies.

Barry Coates, CEO of Mindful Money explained: "When fund providers tell the public they are excluding products like tobacco or fossil fuels from their portfolios, they should ensure this is reflected in their actual holdings. Similarly, if they are saying they have influenced companies through engagement, they should be clear about which companies, what actions and what changes were made."

"The most effective antidote to greenwashing is an informed consumer. Mindful Money was established as a charity to provide free information to the public on portfolio holdings. Anyone can see what investments are in any of the 740 KiwiSaver and retail investment funds on Mindful Money’s website."

In the latest survey of the New Zealand public, over half said they are concerned about greenwashing and 63% said they wanted to know which companies their fund invests in.

"Too many funds have actual holdings that do not reflect their statements about being ethical, responsible or (Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) managers. Investors should be aware that the fund they have chosen may not be what was advertised on the tin."