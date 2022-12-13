Summer of Safety e-scooter campaign unveiled - Beam

Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 - 09:27

Global micromobility company Beam is launching a new safety campaign across Australia and New Zealand, coinciding with the summer season as part of its commitment to educate the general public on the safest way to ride e-scooters.

Beam is the largest shared micromobility operator in Australia and New Zealand, with more than fifteen million kilometres travelled across the region to date.

The centrepiece of the campaign is a safety video that is being beamed out on digital media to Australians and New Zealanders, and directly to Beam riders in-app, focussing on six key safety messages ahead of summer:

- Wear your helmet;

- Don’t use your phone while riding;

- Don’t drink and ride;

- Give way to pedestrians;

- Don’t share an e-scooter - one rider per vehicle.

- Park responsibly after use.

Beam General Manager (ANZ) Tom Cooper says the campaign video is done in a fun and entertaining way, incorporating some of the great things about a Kiwi summer but with a serious message.

"Safety for both riders and pedestrians is our biggest priority, and our industry-leading e-scooters have in-

built sensors and speed controls, a helmet with every ride, and an in-app safety school to educate riders on how to ride safely.

"We know education is key to good rider behaviour and we take that commitment seriously."

As New Zealanders kick off travel and festive celebrations, Beam is expecting a marked increase in e-

scooter use during the summer months - it sees a 25% increase in rides on its platform over the summer months.

"We see regular riders riding more frequently during the warmer months, but also as Kiwis travel across the country to visit their friends and family, people are discovering and riding e-scooters for the first time.

"We take rider education really seriously and are spreading the message of riding safely far and wide so riders feel confident from their first ride - regardless of whether they’re riding with us or on a scooter they may have received at Christmas."

This campaign complements Beam’s flagship rider education and enforcement program Beam Safe Academy. It features a comprehensive in-app and in-person educational program, with every rider educated on the riding rules prior to commencing their first trip.

A three strikes policy ensuring those doing the wrong thing are barred from the platform, with every Beam e-scooter having in-built technology to ensure the scooters are tracked and monitored.

Beam will be increasing its on-the-ground staff during the peak summer season to enforce proper riding and help new riders with their first trips.

"Our ground marshals know where each e-scooter is at all times so they can keep e-scooters maintained, relocate them to an optimum parking location so they can be used again, enforce the riding rules and assist riders with their queries.

"They will be keeping a particular eye out over the summer for riders who are riding and parking inappropriately.

"We encourage all riders to be mindful of their environment when they ride, and ensure they're using the shared spaces responsibly."