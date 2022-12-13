Construction tech company appoints new chair to drive global growth

Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 - 10:51

New Zealand cloud-based quality assurance platform CONQA recently appointed Nathalie Benzing as its new chairperson

CONQA co-founder and CEO Daniel O’Donoghue says the company is excited to have Benzing help take CONQA into its next phase of global growth.

"Nathalie’s extensive international experience in scaling B2B SaaS and construction-tech, combined with her strategic planning, go-to-market and operations expertise makes her a perfect fit to Chair our Board for this next phase of our journey."

Founded in Auckland in 2015, CONQA is a construction-tech company which enables subcontractors to deliver quality projects. The company now has a team of more than 50 operating across Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

"The success we’ve had in Australia and New Zealand gives us great foundations to explore international expansion. We’re now looking to our next major market and Nathalie will support us in that," says O’Donoghue.

Based in Singapore, Benzing has more than 20 years’ experience scaling and transforming global B2B SaaS businesses in North America, Europe and Asia. She is currently the COO at Moneythor and previously held positions including Global Head of Mergers and Acquisitions Integration at Autodesk, COO at Stamped.io and TradeGecko.

Benzing says she’s thrilled to be joining CONQA as Chair. "I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and the Board to accelerate CONQA’s growth during this exciting next phase of international expansion. Since meeting the founders in 2020, I've been watching their progress in a space I see ripe for disruption and innovation."

Benzing takes the seat from CONQA’s previous Board Chair Simon Wilson who, O’Donoghue says, has helped grow their business from the early days.

"He’s been incredibly valuable in providing our team with a strong industry perspective as well as compassionate leadership."

"It has been an honour to help CONQA enter the Australian market and navigate Covid-19 amongst other challenges and opportunities," says Wilson. "I would like to acknowledge the amazing CONQA staff and my fellow Directors who have all made a massive contribution to CONQA’s successes to date. Although my formal role is coming to an end, I will be still supporting the CONQA team informally with advice and aroha," says Wilson.

By using CONQA across projects, subcontractors drive continuous improvement by reducing defects and rework, providing detailed records to clients, increasing productivity and improving payout times. Both clients and main contractors benefit from the improved quality and better tracking on their projects.

"Everyone wins when the subcontractors get it right. This next phase of our journey is about scaling the impact that CONQA helps them achieve," says O’Donoghue.