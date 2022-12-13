Annual food price increase grows to 10.7 percent - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 - 10:53

Food prices were 10.7 percent higher in November 2022 compared with November 2021, Stats NZ said today.

Food prices increased 10.1 percent in October 2022 compared with October 2021.

In November 2022, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories we measure. Compared with November 2021:

grocery food prices increased by 10 percent fruit and vegetable prices increased by 20 percent restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased by 8.0 percent meat, poultry, and fish prices increased by 12 percent non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 7.8 percent.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release] and to download CSV files:

Annual food price increase grows to 10.7 percent Food price index: November 2022 CSV files for download