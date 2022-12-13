Gone By Lunchtime takes out Best Current Affairs at NZ Podcast Awards

Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 - 11:10

The Spinoff Podcast Network has picked up a pair of wins in the 2022 New Zealand Podcast Awards, with much loved politics series Gone By Lunchtime claiming gold in the Best Current Affairs category and The Spinoff Podcast Network taking out bronze in Best Network or Publisher.

Since 2016, Gone By Lunchtime has cast a curious, caustic and irreverent eye over the shimmering, spluttering orb of New Zealand politics. Toby Manhire, Annabelle Lee-Mather and Ben Thomas have built a singular rapport; the analysis is insightful enough that the series is faithfully inhaled by every floor of the Beehive, while sufficiently accessible, unstuffy and silly enough to reach an audience well beyond the Tinakori bubble.

Lee-Mather, executive producer of The Hui, Thomas, former press secretary in the Key government, and Manhire, The Spinoff’s editor-at-large, bring their particular perspectives to the political issues of the day with a candour and wit that sets Gone By Lunchtime apart from your usual political panel exchange.

The Spinoff Podcast Network is home to a family of titles covering society, te ao MÄori, pop culture, economics, media, business and more. The network has a loyal and ever-growing audience of discerning listeners who want to be informed and entertained. It is married to the editorial content of The Spinoff while also existing as a provider in its own right for industry leading digital-first audio content, all presented with the unique voice and values of The Spinoff.