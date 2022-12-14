Pax8 Adds Crewhu to cloud marketplace

Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 - 11:17

Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, has announced a global agreement with Crewhu to offer managed service providers (MSPs) an automated way to collect and track client and employee satisfaction data through customer satisfaction (CSAT) and Net Promoter Score (NPS). The Crewhu platform is custom-built for MSPs and integrates with PSA tools in the partner ecosystem, streamlining processes and enabling operational efficiencies.

"MSPs are searching for ways to measure CSAT for their help desks and sales teams so their businesses can grow and thrive, "said Ryan Walsh, Chief Operations Officer at Pax8. "Crewhu is the first vendor in our cloud marketplace that offers solutions to measure customer and employee satisfaction, equipping MSPs with powerful metrics to improve their business operations and stay ahead of their competition."

Crewhu’s web-based recognition and gamification platform offers a simple way for MSPs to collect client feedback through NPS and other custom customer surveys, efficiently respond to service issues, and reward employees for client service and teamwork through gamification.

Key features MSPs can expect from the Crewhu platform include the following:

- Automated reports and dashboards

- Reputation management capabilities

- Gamification

"We are excited to partner with Pax8 because of the value and scale they provide to the channel ecosystem," said Stephen Spiegel, CEO at Crewhu. "With our understanding of customer satisfaction and employee engagement and their market reach, we can make a big difference in business operations and outlooks. With Pax8, we can increase our reach and help even more MSPs grow their businesses in this highly competitive and uncertain market."

To learn more about Pax8, please visit www.pax8.com.