Sale and Supply of Alcohol Amendment Bill - Brewers Association of NZ

Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 - 13:10

"The Brewers association supports the recently announced review of some elements of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act. However, believes the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Community participation) Amendment Bill having just passed its first reading, misses an opportunity to enact positive change to harm reduction." Says Brewers Association Executive Director Dylan Firth

"The Bill removes the ability to appeal Local Alcohol Policies (LAPs), the right to cross examine opponents of an individual licence and extends the right of opposition against renewals where a new local alcohol policy may now restrict that licence." Said Firth

"The Brewers association feels that the removal of rights of appeal and cross examination is a concerning development of policy especially in the form that is put forward in this Bill. Furthermore, we believe the new section 133 which provides that a licensing committee or the licensing authority to decline to renew a licence if it considers that renewing the licence would be inconsistent with a policy set out in a local alcohol policy, will negatively impact small business owners." Said Firth

"Previously a licence renewal could not be challenged on the basis that it went against any LAP. This section reduces business’s ability to trade with any future certainty, even where they have operated legitimately for a significant period. This would reduce a business’s value, its owner’s investment and certainties of trade that were previously enforced under The Act." Said Firth

"While we agree in some respects that the Local Alcohol Policy process that was enshrined in Law in 2012 has likely not operated as intended, this is for most parties involved. We have been on record stating that we think this element needs a thorough look. We have concern that only focusing on the right of appeals as a silver bullet is narrow and not likely to achieve the desired outcome. There are many improvements that can be made in the licensing process that will not only mean it is easier to community input, but also improving the efficiency of the process." Said Firth

"It is also disappointing to see that the industry has been painted as appellants in many cases. It should be noted that no Brewers Association members (often described as the alcohol industry) have appealed against a Local Alcohol Policy." Said Firth

"The Brewers Association believes that a greater focus on increasing the standards of Licensing committees, focusing of practical harm reduction initiatives around quality education for young New Zealanders on alcohol consumption and increasing the strictness of suitability of license holders. Increasingly we have seen employment relations issues and exploitation of workers matters arise across a range of small New Zealand businesses. Several notable cases have been publicised in off-licence venues. It is important for a sustainable industry and reduced alcohol related harm that bad operators exit and good operators are retained." Said Firth

The Brewers Association of New Zealand is focused on alcohol harm reduction and evidence-based policy. Therefore, we look forward to submitting on this Bill at the Select Committee stage to put forward our position.