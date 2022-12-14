Connected for Christmas: 45 million hours to bring ultra-fast broadband to NZ - Chorus

Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 - 13:30

Connected for Christmas: 45 million hours to bring ultra-fast broadband to NZ

Santa’s gift for New Zealand this year is the completion of the second phase of the ultra-fast broadband network.

The 11-year national project to install ultra-fast broadband (UFB) wraps up this week in time for Christmas, making fibre broadband available to 87 per cent of the country.

Four telecommunications network companies and their contractors have put more than 45 million work hours into laying the fibre cables over the past decade, finishing an extended section of the rollout on time and in budget to bring the overall project to a close.

Chorus Chief Executive JB Rousselot says he’s rapt with the infrastructure rollout delivered by Chorus, Enable, Northpower and Tuatahi First Fibre in partnership with Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

"Delivering fibre broadband is about future-proofing New Zealand so we can be a more competitive and connected country for generations to come," says Rousselot.

"The rollout has been an enormous success and team effort between CIP, all four infrastructure companies and the retail internet providers who work with us to bring the fibre broadband connections into homes and businesses around the country.

"I want to sincerely thank the communities, contractors and staff who have worked so hard, year in and year out, and often in challenging circumstances, in achieving this milestone for New Zealand."

Chorus alone has laid 98,000 kilometres of fibre cable in the two stages, with the UFB partnership companies together completing the first 79 per cent of the country in 2019, and the last eight per cent delivered as an extension of the project over the last three years.

Opononi, Waitaki, Moeraki, Allantown and Tuatapere are the last towns to join the national fibre network, alongside more than 400 other towns and cities from Kaitaia to Bluff.

New Zealand’s challenging geography has kept Chorus and its contractors, who were responsible for delivering 75 per cent of the overall rollout, busy at times.

"Our most challenging location was Milford Sound, with helicopters needed to lift gear in and much planning needed to get teams in to do the work. It has been worth the effort to make sure as much of New Zealand as possible can be connected," Rousselot says.

"Supporting infrastructure such as fibre is vital to growing our economic and social infrastructure over time, which is critical for our regional and rural communities."

Internet usage has jumped in New Zealand as the rollout has neared completion. So far in 2022, 6.5 exabytes (6.5 billion gigabytes) of data has traversed the Chorus network, an increase of 11% over the same period in 2021.

"There’s still more to do," adds Rousselot. "We want to enable everyone to have access to fibre and participate in the connection, commerce and community that reliable internet brings, no matter where you live.

"We are working to identify ways to ensure the 650,000 New Zealanders who make up the 13 per cent outside of the fibre footprint can get connected, and we look forward to progressing this work with our partners over time."