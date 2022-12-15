Fellowship awarded to Wynn Williams’ partner

Thursday, 15 December, 2022 - 11:36

Wynn Williams’ Partner Rebecca Saunders has been awarded Fellowship in Arbitration by the Arbitrators’ and Mediators’ Institute of New Zealand (AMINZ).

Philip Maw, National Managing Partner at Wynn Williams, says this prestigious membership is testimony to Saunders’ expertise in managing complex disputes on her clients’ behalf.

"To be awarded this Fellowship by AMINZ is a huge honour and positions Rebecca as one of the top dispute resolution practitioners in the country," says Maw.

"AMINZ is the largest professional body of dispute resolution practitioners in Aotearoa and achieving fellowship is a rigorous process, so we’re incredibly proud of Rebecca," adds Maw.

Fellowship is the highest credentialled status offered by AMINZ and signals to the public that these individuals are the most advanced dispute resolution practitioners there are.

Saunders is part of the Wynn Williams’ Dispute Resolution team, specialising in complex construction disputes involving multiple parties. She is recognised in the Legal 500 Asia-

Pacific and Doyle’s Guide legal directories as a leading practitioner in the area of construction law.