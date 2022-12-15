Safety must be number one priority as Kiwis rev up for road trips

Thursday, 15 December, 2022 - 12:47

As a long hot summer looms, research from AMI Insurance has revealed that New Zealanders are gearing up to hit the road in droves, with 69% of us planning a road trip in the coming months.

AMI’s Executive General Manager of Distribution, Paula ter Brake says, "With so many of us taking a classic Kiwi road trip this summer, it’s important to make a plan for your trip so we can all stay safe on the road.

"Preparing for a long journey should start before you set off by making sure you get a good night’s sleep and that your car is in good working order. Start your road trip prep by getting your car serviced, checking your tyre pressure, topping up your engine oil and coolants and checking all brakes and indicator lights are working properly."

The latest AMI-Ipsos survey found that before starting out on a road trip 70% of respondents check their tyre pressure, 60% check their car’s water levels, 63% check oil levels and 53% map out their planned route. Only 5% admit they don’t do any checks on their car, or even plan their route.

"Checking for any roadworks or closures, getting your car serviced, doing some general maintenance, and checking availability of rest stops and service centres, or EV charging stations along your route are key to a safe and stress-free drive," says Paula.

"You should also check road conditions before setting off and even consider delaying your trip if the forecast shows a significant weather event. If you do get stuck in bad driving conditions, adjust your driving, and take extra care to leave enough room between you and other drivers.

"Interestingly, 64% of those surveyed say they’d delay or change their travel plans due to bad weather, and 45% as a result of bad traffic, but only 39% of us actually check either of these before we set off."

Kiwi Confidence

When it comes to our road trip skills, it turns out we’re a confident bunch. 84% of respondents rate their driving on long journeys as good/very good, and only 2% rate their driving as poor/very poor.

But while we think we’re great drivers, we’re not quite as generous about the other drivers on the road. Only 43% rated the driving of others as good/very good, and 18% rated other drivers as poor/very poor on a road trip.

"Long road trips can be equal parts exciting and frustrating. We often want to ‘just get there’, but there can be traffic delays, unexpected weather, and lots of hot and bothered passengers and other drivers to contend with. So, if you’re the lucky designated driver, it’s a good reminder to be patient and to stay focused on the road and remain aware of other drivers. That way we can all get to our destinations safely," says Paula.

Drive times and breaks

The AMI-Ipsos survey found that over half of New Zealanders are planning road trips with a drive time of between two to five hours, and over a third of us have a long drive ahead of over six hours.

And while New Zealanders are keen to get behind the wheel, many might not have factored in appropriate break times - 33% were only planning to take one break during their road trip, and 9% were planning to take none at all.

"Having a road-trip plan in place helps make the journey safer - and more enjoyable - for everyone. And if you get stuck - AMI Breakdown service is here to help - it’s an optional extra you can add to your comprehensive car insurance with us. Of course, if you need to make a claim, we’ll have people working throughout the festive season to help get you back on the road as quickly as possible."

AMI’s tips for a safe road trip this summer:

1. Try to get a good night’s sleep the night before so you’re refreshed and alert for the drive

2. Make sure your vehicle is in tip-top shape for the trip ahead:

a. Refuel or charge your car before you set off and plan your refuel and charging stops for a long trip - that goes for the car and the passengers

b. Ensure your car has been recently serviced

c. Check your tyres are pumped with the correct air pressure

d. Top-up your engine oil and coolant to optimal levels. Don’t forget your windscreen fluid

e. Check the breaks and lights are working and the car battery’s connection is secure

3. Have an emergency kit handy, including a spare tyre, jack, tyre lever, pump and any other tools that will come in handy in case of a break down, including a basic first aid kit

4. Pack essential supplies such as water and snacks, and in-car chargers

5. Ensure tamariki and pets are all safety restrained

6. Store luggage safely and securely

7. Choose the best travel route - sometimes the fastest isn’t the most enjoyable

8. Plan and take regular breaks, especially if you’re travelling for more than two hours

9. Check the weather conditions before setting off and plan accordingly.

How long New Zealanders are planning to drive on their road trip:

- 7% - Less than 2 hours

- 56% - 2 - 5 hours

- 26% - 6 - 10 hours

- 2% - 11 - 15 hours

- 8% - More than 15 hours

How New Zealanders prepare for an upcoming road trip:

- 70% Check tyre pressure

- 63% Check oil levels

- 60% Check water levels

- 53% Map the route

- 39% Check for any planned roadworks or weather alerts before setting off

- 26% Get the car professionally serviced

- 23% Check where the service stations / driver reviver stops are on your chosen route

- 19% Change windscreen wipers

- 5% None of the above