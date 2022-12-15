Between Two Beers podcast celebrates strong growth in 2022

Thursday, 15 December, 2022 - 14:35

NZME’s The Alternative Commentary Collective is celebrating new heights for its Between Two Beers podcast hosted by Seamus Marten and Steve Holloway, after achieving strong growth in 2022.

In addition to receiving silver awards for ‘Best interview’ and ‘Best Sports podcast’ at the recent 2022 NewZealand Podcast Awards, the Between Two Beers podcast has significantly grown its quarterly listener numbers and downloads by more than 260 percent in just under a year.

The Between Two Beers podcast has been downloaded more than 650,000 times this year, making it the most popular long-form interview podcast in New Zealand.James Butcher, NZME Head of Digital Audio, says podcasting is one of the fastest growing digital media platforms in the world and the expansion of Between Two Beers’ audience numbers reflects the success that can be achieved.

"Since Between Two Beers joined NZME’s network in late 2021, the podcast has seen fantastic growth across its quarterly listener numbers, monthly downloads and download hours. It’s an absolute credit to the team behind it - they’ve worked hard on refining their craft and differentiating their offering," he says.

In the past year, Between Two Beers has interviewed a star-studded line up of Kiwis including former AllBlacks stars Kieran Read and Grant Fox, former Black Cap Chris Cairns and broadcasters Jack Tame andBrodie Kane."Seamus and Steve excel in celebrating the achievements of highly talented individuals, while capturing their raw moments of vulnerability.

They’ve interviewed a range of well-known Kiwis, and in 2023 we look forward to them continuing to grow their audience even further, chatting to other interesting and successful people.

"Most recently, Between Two Beers chatted to Butch Miller from iconic Kiwi professional wrestling tag team -The Bushwhackers. Known for being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015, Butch Miller shared his trials and tribulations throughout his 35-year journey.

Steve Holloway, Between Two Beers co-host says: "Butch Miller is an absolute legend, and it was a huge privilege to chat with him, along with the many other Kiwis we’ve had on the podcast this year. Our long form style allows our guests real personalities to shine through - and the way the audience has responded to our show this year has blown us away."Between Two Beers episode 107 with Butch Miller, can be streamed now on iHeartRadio or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes are released every Saturday.