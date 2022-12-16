HBR and Mastercard report 'offers reality check' for Kiwi business leaders

Friday, 16 December, 2022 - 09:15

A newly released report has given clear and compelling guidance for business leaders looking to innovate in the year ahead, and while many organisations prioritise integration of the most up-to-date technology, what consumers are really looking for is trusted solutions that offer exceptional value.

The AU-NZ Business Innovators Index 2022 by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services in association with Mastercard draws on perspectives from 397 business leaders and 1,011 citizens across Australia and New Zealand and suggests that earning and holding consumer trust is paramount to successful innovation. Of those surveyed, 68% placed a very high degree of importance on brand trust when buying products and services, with three quarters (75%) claiming they won’t spend money with a business they don’t trust.

"As consumers look for reliability, trust gives organisations a license to innovate. They have shown that it isn’t always the latest tech that excites them, but rather those solutions that are easy to use and understand, prioritise their safety, and come from organisations that have earned their trust, time and time again," said Dan Martin, vice president, head of Digital Partnerships, ANZ, Mastercard.

According to the research, the most meaningful areas of innovation for Trans-Tasman customers are those that:

- Lower costs/pricing (76%)

- Prioritise the safety of consumers (63%)

- Offer convenience and ease of use (63%)

- Ensure data security and information privacy (62%)

These findings highlight the need for convenient, safe and lower-cost solutions, while also revealing a potential disconnect between what innovation means to businesses, and what it means to consumers across Australasia - with the areas of innovation that matter least to consumers being:

- The most up-to-date technology (27%)

- Personalization and customisation (23%)

- Touchless or virtual human interaction (12%)

"The most powerful innovation you can deliver right now is one that delivers more value to consumers. After a couple of years where ‘digital transformation’ were the two words on almost every business agenda, what’s needed now is to meet consumers where they are - prioritising health and safety, making their lives easier and ensuring the security and privacy of their information," added Martin.

Martin says the most successful innovators in the years ahead are likely to be those who can be "the best at the basics", with 78% of AU-NZ consumers claiming they don’t trust businesses or brands whose product or service delivery is unreliable. What’s more, businesses must strive to get it right every time, with 45% of respondents rating previous interactions or experiences with a company as a primary element in evaluating trust (compared to between 31% and 41% of consumers in other regions).

The report also revealed a gap in expectations around what accountability means to businesses and consumers. The report highlighted that AU-NZ businesses are innovating in how they approach ESG, but that top-down approach may not resonate with customers who build trust through alignment of their personal values, with nearly two-thirds of AU-NZ (61%) consumers agreeing they have a better customer experience when they know the company’s values align with theirs.

For Martin, the takeaways for antipodean businesses are clear:

"This report reminds us that when it comes to innovation organisations should be looking to add value, build trust and ultimately, improve people’s lives. In today’s market climate, if you lose sight of this core objective, you’re limiting your ability to make an impact."