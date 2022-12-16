Lake Hawea Station recognised by prestigious global Conde Nast Gold List

Friday, 16 December, 2022 - 10:02

LHS awarded for luxury accommodation, leading change in the climate and biodiversity crisis

Lake HÄwea Station has been selected as the only New Zealand property on the prestigious Condé Nast Gold List, which recognises the world’s best accommodation exemplifying the gold standard of service and hospitality.

The Merino sheep and cattle station has been recognised in the new Best Sustainable Hotels category. It is the first certified carbon zero farm in Australasia and offers on-farm accommodation across four vilas.

The editors at Condé Nast noted: "Lake HÄwea Station is still, simply, one of the most impressive, can’t-believe-this-place-could-possibly-exist retreats you’ll ever be lucky enough to stay in… (the) property’s true point of difference is its pioneering ethos in New Zealand’s approach to cultivation and sustainability."

The Condé Nast feature also recognised the positive transformation of the 16,000-acre property since it was acquired in 2018, with its turn-of-the-century cabins in need of nourishment. LHS owners Jussie and Geoff Ross have worked tirelessly on this turnaround.

Jussie has also curated the offerings for families or couples to be immersed in the high-country property that has set itself the goals of helping to slow climate change, enhance biodiversity and lead change in animal welfare practises on farms.

"Guests not only get access to all that you would expect in this part of the world - mountain biking, skiing, fishing and hiking, as well as the world class restaurants just 20 minutes from their doorstep in Wanaka, but they also get to see first-hand how farming can be a nature-based solution to many of the environmental challenges we face today."

LHS also offers the chance to adventure to the back country on four-wheel drive tours, learn about the conservation efforts for the last population of the western grand skink, take part in extensive tree planting, enjoy unique dining experiences using on farm produce from the regenerative pastures curated by world class chefs, and discover the history of the farm preserved in the etchings found on the walls of the converted muster villa.

Darren Rewi from MÄori consultancy Take Tuia, who LHS are partnering with, is also bringing tirohanga Maori to the Whenua for all who seek this vital lens.

Darren, who visited LHS for the Condé Nast visit says LHS already incorporate the principles of Manaakitanga and Kaitiakitanga.

"Manaakitanga demonstrating genuine warmth and authenticity of experience. Kiatiakitanga the principal of care and guardianship by way of the LHS animal welfare techniques, climate positive farming and biodiversity protection. These were key reasons for the Condé Nast interest and visit to LHS. Working with the team at LHS on education and demonstration of these important values has been a great experience for us all."

Jussie says it’s a sign of the changing world to see a working farm recognised on a global tourism hot list reserved for the Luxury hotels.

"It shows that high end travellers want to be part of a climate positive experience. In an age of increasing demand for both climate action and transparency, Lake HÄwea Station immerses its guests in every aspect of their fight for the climate. Travellers can stay at LHS knowing they are part of the climate change solution."