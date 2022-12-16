Noel Leeming becomes first retailer in New Zealand to offer Starlink

Friday, 16 December, 2022 - 10:09

Noel Leeming today announced it is the first retailer in New Zealand to sell Starlink broadband internet.

As the first retail partner in New Zealand, Noel Leeming will sell Starlink’s hardware from store or online for an initial launch price of $520, with the high-speed, low latency broadband internet plans available from $159 NZD a month from Starlink.

Noel Leeming Merchandise Lead Jason Bell says: "At Noel Leeming we want to bring new technology to Kiwis first, and we know there are plenty of customers who want to give Starlink’s services a try. Whether they are in more remote or rural locations, or they are customers at urban properties looking for options, Starlink is a great way for Kiwis to get connected.

"Our mission is to help customers use technology to improve their lives and partnering with Starlink is exciting," he says.

"We have 68 Noel Leeming stores across the country, so have a great store footprint to make this accessible, and, in the new year, our nationwide network of tech solutions specialists will be able to help with set-up of the hardware too."

Vice President of Starlink Business Operations Chad Gibbs says: "We’re excited to work with Noel Leeming to make Starlink even more readily available to New Zealanders.

"By having a presence in Noel Leeming stores across the country, we’re better able to provide Starlink’s game-changing service to Kiwis that don’t have adequate internet."

Starlink’s hardware will be available in Noel Leeming stores in late December, and can now be pre-ordered in store or online, and customers can also sign up for the broadband internet plan in store.

Customers can visit https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/c/starlink to learn more about the hardware, or they can pop into their local Noel Leeming store to chat with a team member.

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency broadband via the world’s largest constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit.