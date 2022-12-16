ANZIIF announces 2022 ICNZ and ANZIIF scholarship winner

Friday, 16 December, 2022 - 11:30

The Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) and the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) are proud to announce Georgia Mismash, Marketing Representative, AA Insurance as the winner of the 2022 ICNZ and ANZIIF Scholarship.

Thanks to the Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) - Te KÄhui Inihua o Aotearoa, Georgia will be awarded $10,000 NZ to attend an international conference or seminar program which will provide an excellent insurance industry or leadership-based development opportunity.

Georgia’s winning entry addressed this year’s essay topic : How might climate change pose a reputation risk to insurers? How might that risk be managed?

"We are delighted to announce Georgia Mismash as this year’s ICNZ winner," says Tim Grafton, Chief Executive, ICNZ. "Georgia’s essay demonstrated original thinking and a broad appreciation of the ways climate change might impact the reputation of insurers and the industry as a whole. Her essay was also well argued and structured. ICNZ and ANZIIF will continue to promote this scholarship and provide career development opportunities to the New Zealand insurance industry."

ANZIIF Chief Executive Officer and judging panel member Prue Willsford commended Georgia for her achievement:

"I congratulate Georgia on her thorough understanding of the insurance industry complexities of responding to climate change. Georgia’s powerful and well-structured submission was clearly the result of careful research backed up by credible sources."

"Previous winners have described the opportunity to attend an international conference or seminar as career changing, and we are proud to help Georgia further her professional career development," Willsford says.

"Thank you to everyone who submitted, I strongly encourage anyone thinking about submitting for 2023 to have a go."

The ICNZ and ANZIIF Scholarship is an annual scholarship that aims to recognise outstanding insurance professionals who demonstrate potential to become industry leaders.