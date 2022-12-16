Linfox and LiSTNR launch new health and wellbeing podcast with Dilruk Jayasinha.

Friday, 16 December, 2022 - 11:36

Linfox and LiSNTR have partnered to launch The Driver’s Seat with Dilruk Jayasinha, a podcast series that focuses on relatable and down to earth health and wellbeing stories and tips for listeners to live their best lives.

Created with drivers in mind, the podcast looks at what it means to live your best life - mental health, physical health, and everything that comes along with them, with each episode directly relating to issues facing drivers across Australia and New Zealand.

The Driver’s Seat is a podcast that celebrates friends, family, and feeling great. It offers insights intothe lives of others, discusses topics that tie into health and wellbeing either directly or indirectly, and equip you with what you need to take control of your life and put yourself in the driver’s seat.

Over the 10 episodes, Jayasinha will interview special guests including 2Day FM Breakfast announcer Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes, former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge, a range of Linfox drivers and other public figures.

Linfox Logistics CEO ANZ, Mark Mazurek, said: "At Linfox, we are always looking for ways to support the health and wellbeing of our team. Given the amount of time they spend on the road, it is not always easy to reach our drivers with traditional communications. With this in mind, we decided to try a new approach and produce a podcast called The Driver’s Seat which brings real, honest conversations about physical and mental wellbeing direct to our teams, no matter where they are in Australia or New Zealand.

"Produced by LiSTNR, our host Dilruk Jayasinha has done a fantastic job at interviewing a stellar guest line-up that we believe will appeal to drivers and the people that support them not just at Linfox but across our industry as a whole. We look forward to sharing the podcast with the broader public and hope that it will have a positive impact on anyone wanting to live a healthier, happier life."

The Driver’s Seat launches on 15 December and new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays on LiSTNR and other streaming platforms.