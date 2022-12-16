New World Aokautere offering local youth real time industry experience

Friday, 16 December, 2022 - 12:42

Supermarkets can offer some of the most unique roles and hands on learning opportunities in the business industry and New World Aokautere is proud to introduce a new Graduate programme for the local youths.

New World is a 100% locally owned and operated Foodstuffs’ brand with over 140 stores across Aotearoa. Foodstuffs North Island has made a commitment to be Here for NZ, with the promise of supporting New Zealanders to access healthy and affordable food, providing meaningful work, supporting local communities to thrive and becoming sustainable leaders.

New World Aokautere is an excellent example of how Foodstuffs North Island stores are providing meaningful work by giving young graduates an opportunity for growth and development.

Claire and Aaron Blair, Owner Operators of New World Aokautere are huge believers in the process of graduate programmes as they kicked off their own journeys in the business industry through local graduate programmes.

Claire says, "Our motivation for starting a Graduate Programme at New World is that it’s a perfect way to bring fresh energy into the business and show grads what grocery is all about! We believe supermarkets provide an awesome learning environment with endless leadership opportunities and it’s the perfect chance for students to bridge the gap between theory and practice. Plus, it’s also a way to give back and help young people get ahead."

The graduate programme gives candidates a broad education of the overall business and functions on a rotating cycle of six months which teaches them to learn quickly while having the opportunity to ask questions on the job.

Claire adds, "Once the candidate has about learnt 80% of the role, they move to the next area of the business and after doing this about four times, they get to build awesome relationships across the business and get incredible breadth. Learning from the ground up puts graduates in a position to be great managers, capable of making good decisions."

Marking the beginning of their first graduate programme, the store has welcomed recent graduate, Kenzie Finlayson, with the perfect opportunity to transition from the academic life to the professional world.

Kenzie already has solid experience from working at the store while studying, which allows her to move up on the ladder and dive straight into a management position. For her first rotation, Kenzie steps into the hot seat as a Deli Manager where she’ll get to manage all aspects of this department from finance, range optimisation, human resources and much more. This ensures the store can provide Kenzie a comprehensive understanding of the department and management experience for her first role out of university, before moving on to the next area of the business.

Kenzie says, "I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity and continuing my journey at the store with the graduate programme. The team members at New World Aokautere have been amazing at helping me transition into the programme and I’m looking forward to the variety of roles I’ll get to come across."

New World Aokautere is situated only six minutes to Massey University, but their programme will be open no matter where applicants have studied. For those in the community graduating in 2023, New World Aokautere will be advertising for two new applicants with an EOI process, so if you’d like to secure spot, make sure to visit the store and ask for Claire or Aaron.

To read more about Foodstuffs commitment to provide meaningful work, head to - https://www.foodstuffs.co.nz/here-for-nz/meaningful-work