Consumer spending nudges above year-ago levels - Worldline NZ

Monday, 19 December, 2022 - 15:16

Consumer spending maintained its high levels in the second to last full week of pre-Christmas shopping, nudging above spending over the same time last year and surging ahead of pre-Covid levels.

Consumer spending through Core Retail merchants in Worldline NZ’s payments network (excluding Hospitality) was $881m in the week ending Saturday 17 December 2022, which was up just 1.9% on the week ending December 17th in 2021 but up 14.6% on the same week in 2019.

The final week of Christmas shopping has also started strongly, with spending recorded on Sunday 18th December 2022 reaching 12.1% higher than the previous Sunday (11th December 2022).

Worldline NZ’s Chief Sales Officer, Bruce Proffit, says consumer spending is very likely to increase even further in the days ahead, considering comparative spending patterns from previous years and yesterday’s positive start to the last seven days of Christmas shopping.

"Spending does normally increase week-to-week in the run up to Christmas, and while we saw an 8.3% jump last week, this was around typical levels," he says.

"However, within that total were some big jumps in week-to-week spending at Recreational Goods retailers (up 28.7%), Clothing and Footwear shops (up 21.9%) and a more moderate jump within the Hardware / Appliances / Furniture sector (up 4.7%)."

"All this suggests spending is on track to jump around 40% this week, as last-minute gift purchases and stocking up on Christmas food climbs to its usual frenzied peak on Friday and Saturday."

Annual regional spending (Core Retail less Hospitality) was highest in Marlborough (10.6%), West Coast (10.5%) and Otago (8.7%). Spending was below 2021 levels for the same 7 days in Auckland/Northland (-0.8%), Gisborne (-0.8%) and Bay of Plenty (-2.5%).

Meanwhile, spending through Hospitality merchants (Restaurants, Cafés, Fast Foods, Pubs, Clubs, Bars, Taverns and Accommodation) in Worldline NZ’s payments network remained strong over the week ending December 17th, totaling $254m nationwide.

Notably, spending at Hospitality merchants on Saturday 17th December through Worldline’s payments was $46m. This is 10.4% above the busiest day for Hospitality in 2021 (Saturday 18th December), but 0.5% below the peak day of 2019 (Saturday 21st December).

"While spending amongst the Hospitality sector is expected to remain at high levels in the last few days ahead of Christmas, it is likely that last Saturday (17 December 2022) marked the peak day this year for wining and dining," says Profit.

Annual regional Hospitality spending for the week was highest in West Coast (up 46.8% on 11-17th December 2021 and up 34.8% on 11-17th December 2019).

Hospitality spending was higher than last year in all regions but was mixed relative to pre-Covid levels (11-17th December 2019), including being down in Marlborough (-1.7%), Wellington (-4.7%) and Otago (-8.6%) and up only modestly in Auckland/Northland (+1.1%) and Southland (+1.6%).