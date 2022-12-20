First ore from Haile underground on-track for fourth quarter of 2023 - OceanaGold

Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 - 11:04

OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the United States Army Corps of Engineers ("ACOE") has issued the Supplementary Environmental Impact Statement Record of Decision ("SEIS ROD") and granted a permit under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act ("404 Permit") for the expansion of the Haile Gold Mine ("Haile") located in Kershaw, South Carolina. The receipt of the SEIS ROD and 404 Permit by the ACOE completes the federal permitting process for the Haile expansion.

In addition, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control ("DHEC") issued the Mine Operating Permit ("MOP") on December 14, 2022, which, following a statutory 15-day period, will become final and will complete the state permitting process for the Haile expansion.

OceanaGold President and CEO, Gerard Bond, said "The receipt of the Haile SEIS ROD and the MOP represents a significant milestone for OceanaGold, putting the Company on a clear path to deliver increased gold production and lower unit costs at this cornerstone asset. We are thrilled to be progressing the next stage of Haile's growth as we expand our operations underground and, with exploration success, pursue further opportunities to profitably extend the mine life."

The receipt of the SEIS ROD, 404 Permit and the MOP allows for development and operation of the underground mine and an expansion of the operating footprint to allow for additional waste containment facilities and expanded tailings storage capacity.

With the early works program approved in the third quarter, underground development of the main production decline and exhaust ventilation portals is safely progressing in-line with plan. First ore from the Haile underground remains on-track for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2023.