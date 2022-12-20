Boomi named a 'hot company to watch in 2023" by Nucleus Research

Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 - 13:02

Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that Nucleus Research, a global provider of ROI-focused technology research and advisory services, has named Boomi to its list of "Hot Companies to Watch in 2023." Nucleus Research selected only 12 companies for its list based on their ability to execute on their strategies and continue their current momentum. The Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform was specifically identified by Nucleus Research as one of the most comprehensive integration platforms on the market.

As organisations increasingly move to cloud-based infrastructures, they will not only incur new costs, but also face the challenge of connecting their numerous data sources, applications, cloud services, and IT systems to streamline business processes and gain data-driven insights. However, few organisations will be able to hire multiple, new developers to support these integration needs. The report from Nucleus Research notes that the Boomi AtomSphere Platform not only provides tools for developers to maintain deep integrations, but also empowers non-technical integrators with tools that do the advanced work automatically, thereby enabling organisations to do more with fewer developer resources.

"iPaaS solutions like Boomi can save companies hundreds of thousands of dollars in avoided hires without hindering the capabilities of the user or the platform," said Alexander Wurm, Senior Analyst at Nucleus Research. "With diverse support for integrations across any application, system, or business, Boomi is poised to capture market share among mid-market and enterprise customers over the next 18 months to support growing data utilisation and democratisation."

"In today’s global business environment, speed is essential, sharp pivots are standard, and uncertainty is the norm," said Ed Macosky, Chief Innovation Officer at Boomi. "As organisations learn to navigate this new reality, intuitive, autonomous integration platforms will be essential for connecting islands of applications so businesses can achieve their modernisation initiatives and drive greater value. We’re proud to have Boomi recognised as a ‘Hot Company to Watch’ as we continue leading the industry forward."

Named one of America's fastest-growing companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Boomi recently set the industry record for largest customer base among integration platform vendors and continues to expand its global footprint. The company has garnered numerous awards for product excellence and culture, including the Gold Globee Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category, two international Stevie® Awards for Company of the Year and Product Innovation, the Stratus Award in cloud computing, and recognition on Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list.

Boomi has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS) for eight consecutive years.

Boomi boasts a growing user community of more than 100,000 members and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. The company touts a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft, among others.

Boomi’s cloud-native, low-code platform helps organisations across all industries connect data applications, streamline workflows, and deliver more integrated customer experiences.