Elevate everyday moments with Brown Brothers Prosecco NV

Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 - 14:49

Brown Brothers Prosecco NV is a gorgeous sparkling from Brown Brothers, the leading premium producer of prosecco in Australia, and the number one Australian Prosecco in the New Zealand market.

Brown Brothers Prosecco NV is ideal for celebrating life’s everyday moments. The grapes for this wine are grown in Brown Brothers’ Banksdale vineyard in the cool climate of the King Valley, one of the largest prosecco producing areas in Australia.

The beauty of the King Valley region is in its diversity. Rich, fertile soils and warm summer days followed by cool nights offer the perfect growing conditions for outstanding prosecco. Combine that with a variety of different microclimates, which build complexity and structure in the wine, and the result is a superbly approachable prosecco that’s hard to beat.

Brown Brothers has a strong history of producing King Valley prosecco and was one of the pioneers that first planted the prosecco grape variety in the King Valley. The Dal Zotto family brought over Italian vines from Italy and planted them in 1974, and thanks to the fact that the King Valley is climatically the closest region in Australia to northeast Italy, the grapes have thrived. It is these grapes that are used today in Brown Brothers Prosecco NV.

The grapes for Brown Brothers Prosecco NV are picked early to retain the high acidity and crisp flavour. The wine is straw-like in colour with subtle green hues, has a delicate nose, and displays beautiful apple and pear characteristics. It retains the freshness and vibrancy that prosecco is known for and has a beautiful savoury edge on the palate. A truly refreshing sparkling wine, it’s made to drink now while it's light and fresh.

Enjoy Brown Brothers Prosecco NV on its own or with your favourite foods

While prosecco is often enjoyed on its own as a drink before or after a meal, prosecco is also one of the most versatile wines for pairing with foods. Its effervescent bubbles help to ‘scrub the palate’, meaning that it transitions well between light and heavy cuisines.

So, whether you’re enjoying more casual everyday foods such as pizza, grilled chicken, or sushi, you can be certain that Brown Brothers Prosecco NV will pair perfectly with all your favourite foods. Alternatively, if you’re having people round for drinks and nibbles Brown Brothers Prosecco NV is excellent paired with charcuterie, marinated olives, or a light brie.

For those who like their bubbly pink…

In addition to Brown Brothers Prosecco NV, Brown Brothers also has a gorgeous prosecco rosé, which is the perfect accompaniment to brunch, afternoon tea or summer picnics!

Brown Brothers Prosecco Rosé has a soft rose-gold colour and a delicate nose displaying strawberry, watermelon, and apple flavours. This refreshing and vibrant sparkling rosé has a subtle hint of berry on the palate and is best enjoyed young when at its light and delicate best.

While delicious on its own Brown Brothers Prosecco Rosé is also perfect with smoked salmon with a squeeze of lemon juice. Alternatively try it with tempura squid and a sweet chilli dipping sauce. Either way, you’re on to a winner!

Brown Brothers Prosecco NV and Brown Brothers Prosecco Rosé are available nationwide and are competitively priced at $19.99 NZD.