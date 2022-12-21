Pams brings 650 boxes of Christmas spirit to social supermarkets - Foodstuffs

Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 - 16:58

Christmas is known as a time for celebration and festive cheer, but with the rise in the cost of living not slowing down, for some families, once the rent and power is paid for, it will be a struggle to put food on the table this Christmas.

That’s why Foodstuffs Own Brands, the team behind Pams are donating 650 festive meal kits to social supermarkets - community organisations who are partnered with Foodstuffs North Island, to provide New Zealanders who are experiencing food insecurity to choose what they need for themselves in a supermarket-style environment. Each meal kit contains all of the Pams ingredients and recipe cards to make some classic dishes this Christmas.

This year Foodstuffs North Island partnered with community organisations to open social supermarkets in OtÅ«moetai, WhangÄrei, Tokoroa and Kaitaia, whilst continuing to support New Zealand’s first social supermarket, run by its partners at the Wellington City Mission which opened in March 2021.

The social supermarket programme is part of Foodstuffs’ commitment to be ‘Here for NZ’, delivering on its four promises to support every New Zealander to access healthy and affordable food, create meaningful work for its people, support local communities to thrive and lead on sustainability in its operations and how it sources its products.

Each social supermarket will receive meal kits containing Pams products and a Farmland Christmas ham to make kiwi classics such as a classic potato salad, seafood salad, glazed ham and a pavlova.

Lisa Oldershaw, General Manager of Foodstuffs Own Brands says: "Every year there are New Zealand families who go without food on Christmas day. Foodstuffs North Island’s social supermarket partners are on a mission to provide food security for many kiwi families, and with the help of our supplier partner Farmlands, we’re lending a hand by pulling together a Christmas menu for 650 households."

"We’re really proud to be able to put Pams products on New Zealanders tables because we know we’re delivering high quality products customers have loved for 85 years. We now have even more people searching for the best value that comes with lower priced alternatives and when customers shop Pams, they’re getting great quality products at lower prices. Sadly, even at lower prices, some families are really struggling to make ends meet, which is where the work of our social supermarket partners can make all the difference."

Included in each social supermarket Christmas meal kit, are all the Pams ingredients and printed recipe cards needed to make traditional kiwi classics such as:

Classic potato salad Seafood salad Farmland Christmas ham Pavlova Sides Christmas crackers and sweets

Recently the 100% New Zealand owned and operated co-operative announced plans to roll out its social supermarket initiative to more communities in the year ahead.

Further information about Foodstuffs commitment to be ‘Here for NZ’ is available here.