Brook Ngatai to connect up first domestic property to Primo’s new rural fibre network

Thursday, 22 December, 2022 - 12:17

It was a historic first for Taranaki broadband provider Primo this week as it connected its first customer to its new rural fibre network.

Primo started out 14 years ago providing wireless internet to many rural customers that could not get a quality broadband service.

And when installer Brook Ngatai connected the property on Weld Rd Upper, south of Åakura, on Wednesday, it signalled another option for rural Taranaki people.

Primo’s founder, and Top Dog, Matt Harrison, says fibre helps equalise things in terms of broadband options for rural users.

"Wireless internet will remain the only option for some people in remote areas, but in starting to set up our own fibre network we will be able to offer a number of users the option of switching over."

The New Plymouth-based company has built a wireless network reaching 4500 rural users from Mt Messenger to PÄtea and WhangamÅmona in Taranaki. Harrison says switching existing customers over to fibre as it becomes available will also free up capacity on the wireless network.

In this first run of fibre, Primo is making use of government funding as part of the Rural Capacity Upgrades (RCU) programme to upgrade the key Boarshead site at the top of Weld Rd which reaches around coastal Taranaki. Running the fibre to Boarshead increases the wireless network’s data capacity and has also made the fibre connections to nearby properties possible.

Harrison says it is only the start of its fibre network and the company is building up capacity to do more in 2023.

"We’ve already got heaps of Facebook comments with suggestions about what roads we should do next!

"Laying fibre optic cable isn’t cheap, but we know it is a key infrastructure for everyone so we are keen to do as much as we can."

Primo installer Brook Ngatai says the speeds at the site were crazy, in a very good way, with nearly 1 gigabit download and 500-megabit upload speeds showing.

"I explained the speed difference about our wireless service vs fibre to our customer. She said: "So I pay $89 a month and get faster unlimited data? What’s the catch?"

"Apparently me saying she had to name her next kid "Primo" was seen as a joke!"

Harrison says new wireless tech that boosts its network capacity by a huge amount, coupled with the increase of fibre, makes Primo one of New Zealand’s leading regional internet providers.

"This is the first private, rural Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) in Taranaki, delivering gigabit speeds to our end users.

"From end to end, Primo now has fibre from our data centre in Sydney all the way to these end-users in rural Taranaki.

"That’s just plain frickin’ amazing!"

