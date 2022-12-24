Kiwi startup wrap the festive season with giveaway of a lifetime

Saturday, 24 December, 2022 - 02:11

Two childhood best friends have taken their love of cars to extreme heights this year, giving away a Ferrari 360 Spider on Christmas day to one lucky kiwi.

The recent launch of their app 'Skrtskrt' has a combined focus on road safety initiative, NFTs, and of course cars.

Each NFT is a digital replica of various different sports cars, and owning one of these counts as an entry into the raffle-styled contest where a user will be randomly drawn to win a Ferrari.

Co founder, Dean Middleton and his team will be making an unforgettable phone call to one lucky user, delivering the luxury Italian sports car to the winner this Sunday 25th December.

"I genuinely believe the world would be a better place if more dreams did come true, imagine what would it be like to win a Ferrari, a McLaren, or maybe even a Bugatti? It would feel extraordinary!" says Middleton.

Noway Labs is a startup foundry on a mission to help humanity break away from digital feudalism by building the next wave of Web3 innovation and beyond. This is the first of many luxury car giveaways from the Noway Lab boys, with their second giveaway taking place in the new year.