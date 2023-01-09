Online shopping platform giving back to the community - SHOP2GIVE

Monday, 9 January, 2023 - 12:19

The long-awaited SHOP2GIVE online marketplace has officially launched.

A joint venture between SBS Bank and Raizor, the team behind SHOP2GIVE, creating a nuanced approach to the ‘spending - giving’ concept enabling a consistent income stream for charities through a multi vendor digital marketplace.

A portion of each sale is transferred to a customer’s Impact Wallet. These funds can be donated by the customer to any of the nominated charities at any time.

SHOP2GIVE will let customers shop for everyday goods and services online on a single multi-vendor platform. These include beauty products, utilities, lifestyle activities, professional services, gifts, food, beverages, household items, toys, baby wares, educational games, furniture and furnishings to name a few. And with a portion of the sale proceeds returning to the customer’s Impact Wallet, they can shop for everyday goods while also giving back to the community.

Mark McLean, CEO of SBS Bank says: "SBS Bank are really excited to be involved with the Shop2Give digital marketplace. It’s great way to give back to the community by supporting local causes through a customer’s everyday shopping and aligns strongly with our position as the bank with heart. This will help to deliver real impact through a seamless experience."

The first five charities who will benefit from the programme are Ronald McDonald House South Island, Loss and Grief Centre, The Hawthorndale Care Village, Southland Charity Hospital and Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. Over time fundraising opportunities will be opened up to many other charities and causes.

Paddy O’Brien, Project Team Leader of Hawthorndale Care Village says: "We are super excited to be one of the inaugural recipient charities on the Shop2Give online Marketplace launching soon. It’s a revolutionary concept for a marketplace with a ‘spending-giving’ mindset. As Shop2Give grows and customers flock, a new and unique revenue stream is created to secure Hawthorndales future! Really innovative and exciting for Southland to pioneer the marketplace."

Impact made easy with SHOP2GIVE.