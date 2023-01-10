John Bridgman retiring as Chief Executive of Otakaro

|
[ login or create an account ]
ÅtÄkaro Limited Chief Executive, John Bridgman, has announced he will be retiring as Chief Executive of ÅtÄkaro at the end of March. He will continue as a Director of both Waka Kotahi and KÄinga Ora - Homes and Communities.
Mr Bridgman has been at the helm of ÅtÄkaro for the past four and a half years, and recently has been instrumental in the transformation of the organisation, from delivering the Crown-led Christchurch post-quake projects, to being a Crown Infrastructure Delivery agency supporting the Government’s infrastructure aspirations nationally.
"It’s been a privilege working with such a committed and capable team at ÅtÄkaro to deliver city-shaping projects like the Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre and Te Papa/ÅtÄkaro Avon River Precinct," says Mr Bridgman.
"It’s been great to see people in Christchurch enjoying these amenities, and the economic and social benefits they are providing for the city."
ÅtÄkaro Limited Chair, Corinne Haines, says work to recruit a new chief executive is underway.
"With the recent announcement that ÅtÄkaro will be repurposed to support and deliver infrastructure projects for Government agencies across New Zealand, the company is entering an exciting new phase.
"John leaves the organisation in a very strong position, and the Board and staff are grateful to him for his vision and his efforts in creating these new opportunities for the company."
Mr Bridgman was previously the Industry Director - Civil Infrastructure with AECOM Australia, having earlier been AECOM New Zealand Managing Director.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice