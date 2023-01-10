John Bridgman retiring as Chief Executive of Otakaro

Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 - 11:41

ÅtÄkaro Limited Chief Executive, John Bridgman, has announced he will be retiring as Chief Executive of ÅtÄkaro at the end of March. He will continue as a Director of both Waka Kotahi and KÄinga Ora - Homes and Communities.

Mr Bridgman has been at the helm of ÅtÄkaro for the past four and a half years, and recently has been instrumental in the transformation of the organisation, from delivering the Crown-led Christchurch post-quake projects, to being a Crown Infrastructure Delivery agency supporting the Government’s infrastructure aspirations nationally.

"It’s been a privilege working with such a committed and capable team at ÅtÄkaro to deliver city-shaping projects like the Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre and Te Papa/ÅtÄkaro Avon River Precinct," says Mr Bridgman.

"It’s been great to see people in Christchurch enjoying these amenities, and the economic and social benefits they are providing for the city."

ÅtÄkaro Limited Chair, Corinne Haines, says work to recruit a new chief executive is underway.

"With the recent announcement that ÅtÄkaro will be repurposed to support and deliver infrastructure projects for Government agencies across New Zealand, the company is entering an exciting new phase.

"John leaves the organisation in a very strong position, and the Board and staff are grateful to him for his vision and his efforts in creating these new opportunities for the company."

Mr Bridgman was previously the Industry Director - Civil Infrastructure with AECOM Australia, having earlier been AECOM New Zealand Managing Director.