MTF Finance appoints new Chief Commercial Officer

Thursday, 12 January, 2023 - 12:39

MTF Finance has appointed Natasha Callister to the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer.

An experienced senior leader in sales, marketing, and e-commerce, Callister joins MTF Finance from NZME, where she is their General Manager for their Lifestyle and DRIVEN portfolio.

Callister has proven leadership, sales and marketing capability across several industries and will bring this experience to the finance sector.

MTF Finance CEO Chris Lamers says: "We are on a mission to make lending about people again, and this requires fresh thinking and Tash's experience in a number of customer led sectors will be valuable in accelerating MTF Finance's customer experience objectives."

"MTF Finance is a leader in customer service, as demonstrated through our rating on Trustpilot, and with a cross-functional sales and marketing portfolio, the new Chief Commercial Officer role will spearhead our relentless customer obsession. Natasha's leadership and experience in strengthening relationships in complex environments and ensuring marketing benefits individual businesses will also be pivotal as we launch new products and partnerships" adds Lamers.

Callister says: "The team at MTF Finance have a bold and exciting vision for business growth, and for enriching the customer experience across all channels. A strategy which is already paying off following a record 2022 sales year. I've been privileged to build my skills and experience across a broad range of industries and have huge drive for making things happen, so I'm humbled to be invited into MTF Finance and the opportunity to make an impact in a completely new sector. It will be an exciting next chapter creating amazing customer solutions and driving enhanced business value for our partners".

Callister co-founded Women in Automotive in New Zealand, a working group that aims to actively increase the participation and advancement of women within the automotive sector. Natasha has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Otago and is a mentor in the Auckland University Business School's He Ira Wāhine Women's Mentoring programme.