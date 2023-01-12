BNZ offers support for customers impacted by Cyclone Hale

Thursday, 12 January, 2023 - 14:20

"If you’ve been impacted by Cyclone Hale and are worried about your finances, please get in touch with us".

That’s the message for BNZ customers from the bank’s Regional General Manager for the Central North Island, Charlie Noble-Beasley.

As much of the Coromandel Peninsula and the East Coast of the North Island now moves into the clean-up phase, BNZ is offering an assistance package to affected customers.

Available immediately, the package includes:

Ability to review home lending facilities on a case-by-case basis. Access to temporary overdrafts for Agri, Business, and Commercial customers up to $100,000, with no application fee. Standard interest rates and credit criteria applies. Access to temporary overdrafts of up to $10,000 with no application fee for Small Business customers. Standard interest rates and credit criteria applies.

"The focus for customers impacted by the devastating effects of Cyclone Hale will be the clean-up and recovery so they can get back to their daily lives as swiftly as possible," said Noble-Beasley.

"As we have done for our customers in other communities affected by these extreme events, we are offering temporary overdraft facilities and the ability to defer loan repayments.

"I encourage our customers to get in touch so we can see how we can help as there are a range of other options, especially for customers who are facing hardship," she said.

Agribusiness and Business customers should contact their BNZ Partner directly, Small Business customers can call 0800 BNZSME and all other customers can use BNZ digital services or call 0800 ASKBNZ.

This support is available until 28 February 2023.