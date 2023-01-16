Botica Butler Raudon welcomes three new account executives

Monday, 16 January, 2023 - 09:45

Public relations consultancy, Botica Butler Raudon Partners (BBR), has appointed three new account executives to meet increasing demand for its strategic communications services.

The new hires, Jemima Vossen, Francesca Baan, and Henry Wouters work across BBR’s B2B clients in the technology, energy, health, science, financial services, property, fintech and workplace health and safety sectors.

Jemima double majored in communication and media, and film and television at the University of Auckland. She has experience in product design, script writing, attending press-releases and creating targeted social media campaigns. Her passion rests with journalism and digital marketing and she hones these skills in her personal blog Curiosity Cured the Cat. Jemima also taught at Ambury Park Centre, a charity that trains and educates people with physical, emotional, psychological, and intellectual disabilities.

Francesca has been studying law, philosophy, politics, and economics in an LLB, BA conjoint at the University of Otago. She comes to BBR from working as a researcher and copywriter in financial services. She has experience drafting policy for charities and interned under a Crown prosecutor. Francesca understands the relationship between the public and corporate sectors and maximising reciprocal benefits, an area important for the consultancy.

Henry completed a double major in English and philosophy at the University of Auckland and is completing his master’s in business management, focusing on strategy. Henry wrote his honours thesis on the ‘oxymoronic nature of social media’, exploring the ways in which social media is inherently anti-social. Henry’s work history contributes to his understanding of industry and operations. With management experience in hospitality, and time spent working in construction, scaffolding, roofing and truck driving, Henry brings street smarts and transferrable skills to BBR.

BBR Executive Director, Fred Russo, says that the new recruits will support the business’s senior team to offer a broad suite of quality services to long term and more recent clients alike.

"We now have an embarrassment of riches with this bunch of extremely smart and capable graduates. That means we can continue to provide quality communications services to our existing clients while looking for opportunities to grow the business," says Russo. "If you’re in the market for strategic public relations advice from an award-winning agency, we’d love to buy you a coffee. Let’s talk."

Photo can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/86jr5pjpwmk7gid/SAM_1744.JPG?dl=0