Two new members appointed to Electricity Authority

Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 - 10:57

The appointment of two new members to the Electricity Authority has today been announced by Board Chair Nicki Crauford.

Erik Westergaard and Paula Rose have each been appointed for five-year terms which commenced on 16 January 2023.

"I welcome both Erik and Paula to the Authority and look forward to their contribution as we navigate a period of change in New Zealand’s electricity sector," says Dr Crauford.

"Erik brings a wealth of knowledge of the New Zealand electricity market to the role and was specialist technical advisor for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s investigation into the power outage on 9 August 2021.

"Paula, who served almost 30 years with New Zealand Police, is an experienced director and regulator. She has served as deputy chair of WorkSafe NZ and is on the Board of a number of other Crown entities and non-governmental organisations."

Dr Crauford also thanked Sandra Gamble for her contribution to the Board following her decision to resign at the end of 2022.

"Sandra made a big impact during her five and a half years on the Board and while I am sad to see her depart, I respect her decision to pursue other interests."

There are six members of the Authority; Dr Nicki Crauford (Chair), Allan Dawson, Mark Sandelin, Lana Stockman, Erik Westergaard and Paula Rose.

Background information on appointees:

Paula Rose

Paula is a Canterbury-based director with a background in regulatory organisations in governance, management, policy and practitioner roles. She has over a decade of experience in Crown and Not for Profit organisations. Her current roles include Deputy Chief Commissioner Te KÄhui TÄtare Turi | Criminal Cases Review Commission; Commissioner Te KÅminhana Tirotiro AituÄ Waka | Transport Accident Investigation Commission; and a member of KÄhui Whakamana Tauwhiro | Social Workers Registration Board. As a volunteer, Paula holds a number of roles with St John and is currently a member of the St John Priory Board.

Erik Westergaard

Erik is an electricity market and energy sector regulatory specialist who has been closely involved in the establishment and ongoing development of electricity market arrangements in several countries. His work has included reviewing market arrangement to ensure that the electricity market delivered the expected benefits to consumers. Erik was appointed by the Minister of Energy and Resources to act as Specialist Technical Advisor on the investigation into the 9 August 2021 power outages and was a member of the Security and Reliability Council for six years. Erik has held a number of senior positions within industry participants and large international consulting firms. He is currently an independent consultant.