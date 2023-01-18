InMoment launches new XI platform innovations

Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 - 11:20

InMoment, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI) solutions, announced today new and innovative capabilities to its award-winning XI Platform that enable organisations to deliver measurable business outcomes from customer experience (CX) initiatives.

"Today, it’s not good enough to just know what customers say about your brand or even to be able to understand what they think and feel. Companies looking to win the battle over customer experience will need to be able to predict how they will respond to products, services, or interactions in the future in order to prioritise initiatives that have the highest impact to the business," said Sandeep Garg, chief product officer at InMoment. "We continue to invest in integrated applications, sophisticated AI-powered technology, and predictive analytics to deliver an integrated CX solution that connects the needs of the customer and the business to facilitate the next generation of experiences."

InMoment is announcing new XI Platform features to help organisations take a proactive approach to improving experiences that have a positive impact on business performance.

New enhancements include:

Intent Detection: Leveraging advanced AI, built on functionality acquired through Lexalytics, a predictive AI, text analytics model gives organisations the insight to identify what a customer intends to do next, whether that’s intent to repurchase or intent to churn. This informs actions that can be proactively applied across segments, experiences, and channels to increase positive business and customer impact. Frontline Coaching and Prioritisation: This CX metric-based AI text analytics model uses text and visual signals to identify at a glance the top five positive and negative impacts on business metrics (NPS, CSAT, OSAT, Sentiment scores) at the location level so businesses can prioritise high-impact areas for frontline improvement. Impact Predictor: This powerful key driver analysis tool enables teams to run multiple predictive simulations on drivers of performance to determine the impact a project will have on a business. This helps identify which action plans will move the needle and have the biggest impact on the CX metric to enable informed prioritisation and action. Human-Assisted AI Tagging: Using Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Understanding (NLU) this product enhancement enables teams to assist artificial intelligence by creating text tags that train machine learning models to identify emergent and brand-specific themes to immediately uncover and anticipate customer interests and needs. Social and Reputation Management: Following the recent acquisition of ReviewTrackers, the XI application now supports SSO and API access to integrate social review data with Voice of the Customer (VoC) feedback for a seamless side-by-side view of both structured and unstructured data. This feature helps organisations understand the competitive landscape, access proprietary industry benchmarks, and take immediate action to recover dissatisfied customers. Digital and Mobile App Integration: This product enhancement gives organisations the ability to deliver native Microsurveys in their mobile apps and view results alongside Google Play and Apple Store reviews in one seamless reporting experience to drive mobile app product improvements. It enables digital teams to focus on improvements that boost app store scores and make the app an invaluable part of the customer experience.

Additional product enhancements and updates include 41 additional self-serve and language-specific capabilities enabled to build and deploy surveys within the XI Platform. These additional language capabilities allow global organisations location specific intelligence for experience improvement initiatives.

The latest XI Platform features are available immediately. More information about the platform can be found here.