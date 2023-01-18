Lionard Luxury Real Estate selected as host for Harvard Immersive Field Course

Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 - 15:10

Lionard S.p.A. recently had the opportunity to host a group of 45 students from Harvard Business School in Florence for a day as part of the School’s Immersive Field Course (IFC). IFC courses are designed to offer students in the second year of the 2-year program an experiential learning opportunity in an off-campus setting.

This year 45 students elected to take the IFC course, a cornerstone of which is the expertise of faculty, who develop course content focused on teaching objectives met primarily through student-centered active learning opportunities, which can include project work, site visits, speakers, and participating in discussions with senior leadership. These students are typically in their late 20’s and have an average of 5 years of work experience in a range of fields including finance, real estate, consulting, healthcare, military, technology etc.

"We are pleased to be working with Harvard Business School to provide students with a real-world learning experience in Italy." said Dimitri Corti, Founder and CEO of LIONARD Luxury Real Estate S.p.A. "We feel certain that the students were able to gather insights here that they would never be able to glean from a classroom discussion alone."

Harvard Business School is quick to acknowledge that this important learning experience would not be possible without the support and engagement of our hosts and partners.

"We are extremely grateful to LIONARD S.p.A. and all the host organizations around the world for all they do on behalf of our students," said Professor Arthur Segel, who led the group. "The students benefit immeasurably from this experience and we hope the host organizations do as well".