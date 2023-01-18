ResolveXO opens New Zealand office - ResolveXO

Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 - 20:18

ResolveXO is proud to announce the establishment of a new office in Auckland, New Zealand. This follows the opening of new commercial and industrial offices in Brisbane and Sydney in the last 12 months and signals our commitment to the New Zealand market. The new office will be led by ResolveXO Principal Anna Rusk and both she and ResolveXO Founder and CEO Stuart Allison are excited about the move.

"There is an increasing demand in New Zealand for strategic corporate property advice and we believe it is important to have a permanent presence in that market", said Mr Allison. "While the market is different to that of Australia, the need for independent, conflict-free tenant advisory services is much the same and we are looking forward to introducing those services to New Zealand."

ResolveXO will be providing expertise and guidance across all areas of commercial and industrial property including lease renewal, restructuring and negotiation, sale and leaseback, property procurement, market rent reviews, property and lease disposal, reinstatement, portfolio management, occupancy reviews, market research, strategic planning, analysis and benchmarking, and freehold advice. While the office will be based in Auckland, the New Zealand team will work with clients throughout the country and provide a ‘boots on the ground’ service for many Australian clients that also have a New Zealand presence.

While ResolveXO was founded in Australia, the New Zealand office will be New Zealand led. Originating from Northland, Anna Rusk has returned to Auckland to lead the team.

"It’s fantastic to be back in New Zealand and I’m grateful for the opportunity to set up the ResolveXO New Zealand office", said Ms Rusk. "It’s even more fantastic to be able to help our New Zealand clients strategically plan, negotiate, secure, and manage their property portfolios at a time when independent, qualified advice has never been more important. In New Zealand, we’re seeing a rush to quality office space, the lowest industrial vacancy rates in recent history, and a continuing growth in demand everywhere. Combined with rising costs and sustainability imperatives, this is making decision-making more complicated and difficult. That’s why our strategic advice is proving so critical in helping our clients make the right decisions about their property portfolios."

Anna has worked in the corporate property industry for nearly 20 years, representing clients throughout Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. With her significant experience in working with both landlords and occupiers, Anna has an excellent understanding of what motivates each party in a transaction. This experience, combined with her qualifications in commercial law, has made her a canny operator and skilful negotiator. Anna will be joined by David Bygrave who will focus on partnering with clients in the industrial property sector. David also brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our clients across the areas of supply chain, procurement, and strategic business operations.

Both will be working to expand ResolveXO’s New Zealand operations and deliver even greater value to our New Zealand clients.