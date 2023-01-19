Parliamentary Service 'welcomes Spark as new technology partner'

Thursday, 19 January, 2023 - 11:40

Parliamentary Service is pleased to announce Spark as its new IST (Information, Systems and Technology) technology partner.

Spark has been onboarded to ensure they can best support people working in the Parliamentary environment.

Parliamentary Service Acting Chief Executive William de Vos said the changeover to Spark will assist with the delivery of the IST strategic direction and future technology roadmap for Parliament.

"The Parliamentary Service is dedicated to having the best people supporting the best Parliament in the world, and of course technology is a big enabler of our vision" he said.

"We’re excited to work with Spark to help us achieve that vision and embark on our next journey to deliver exemplary technology services to Parliament."

Spark Customer Director Grant McBeath said Spark is "looking forward to our partnership with Parliamentary Service for the next step in their technology transformation journey in network and infrastructure, supporting them in their vision for information, systems and technology service delivery."

In late 2021, the Service undertook a procurement process to engage with a technology partner to support in network and infrastructure for the next six to nine years. Following the procurement process, Spark was selected as the new technology partner.

Datacom partnered with the Service since 2011.