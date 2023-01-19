Matomo's 'privacy-friendly' web analytics software named best of the year 2022

Thursday, 19 January, 2023 - 14:16

Matomo, a world-leading open-source web analytics platform, is proud to announce that it has received W3Tech's award for the best web analytics software in its Web Technologies of the Year 2022. Matomo is the first independent, open-source tool named Traffic Analysis Tool of the Year - with previous winners including Google Analytics and Facebook Pixel.

W3Tech, a trusted source for web technology research, determines winners for its annual Web Technologies of the Year list by technologies that gained the most websites. W3Tech surveys usage across millions of websites globally - comparing the number of sites using a technology on January 1st of one year with the number of sites using it the following year.

W3Tech commenting on the Traffic Analysis Tool winners, said: "Matomo, the privacy-focused open source analytics platform, is the traffic analysis tool of the year for the first time, while Google Analytics and the other previous winners all lost a bit of market share in 2022. The Chinese Baidu Analytics ranks second this year. Snowplow, another open source tool, is an unexpected third."

Matomo launched in 2007 as an open-source analytics alternative to Google Analytics, keeps businesses GDPR and CCPA compliant. Matomo's tools are trusted by over 1.4 million websites in 220 countries and translated in over 50 languages.

Matomo founder Matthieu Aubry says, "As the first independent, open-source traffic analysis tool to receive this recognition, Matomo is humbled and honoured to lead the charge for change. It's a testament to the hard work of our community, and it's a clear sign that consumers and organisations are looking for ethical alternatives.

"This recognition is a major win for the entire privacy movement and proves that the tide is turning against the big tech players who I believe have long prioritised profits over privacy. We are committed to continuing our work towards a more private and secure digital landscape for all."

In W3Tech's Web Technologies of the Year 2022, Matomo was also judged third Tag Manager, behind Google Tag Manager and Adobe DTM.

Matomo helps businesses and organisations track and optimise their online presence allowing users to easily collect, analyse, and act on their website and marketing data to gain a deeper understanding of their visitors and drive conversions and revenue. With 100% data ownership, customers using the company's tools get the power to protect their website user's privacy - and where their data is stored and what's happening to it, without external influence. Furthermore, as the data is not sampled, it maintains data accuracy.

Aubry says its recent award is a positive reminder of how well this solution is performing internationally and is a testament to the exceptional quality and performance of Matomo's powerful web analytics tools that respect a user's privacy.

"In 2020, the CJEU ruled US cloud servers don't comply with GDPR. Then in 2022, the Austrian Data Protection Authority and French Data Protection Authority (CNIL) ruled that the use of Google Analytics is illegal due to data transfers to the US. With Matomo Cloud, the customer's data is stored in Europe, and no data is transferred to the US. On the other hand, with Matomo On-Premise, the data is stored in your country of choice.

"Matomo has also become one of the most popular open-source alternatives to Google Analytics for website owners and marketing teams because it empowers web professionals to make business decisions. Website investment, collateral, and arrangement are enriched by having the full picture and control of the data."