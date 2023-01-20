Batch of Pams Carrot Batons recalled due to possible presence of E coli - MPI

Friday, 20 January, 2023 - 17:45

New Zealand Food Safety is supporting Foodstuffs’ Own Brands in its recall of a batch of Pams Carrot Batons due to the possible presence of E.Coli.

"The concern with this specific batch of Pams Carrot Batons, with a use-by date of 20/01/2023, is that there may be E.coli bacteria present," says New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Affected product should not be eaten. It can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Should you be unable to do this, throw it out.

The recalled products are being removed from shelves at New World, Pak‘nSave and Four Square stores nationwide.

The following products, with a use-by date of 20/01/2023, are included in this recall:

Pams Carrot Batons, 300g

E.coli was discovered as a result of routine testing. New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notification of associated illness.

"As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will be working with Foodstuffs’ Own Brands to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence," Mr Arbuckle said.

Up-to-date details of the recall are available on our food recall page, here. [https://www.mpi.govt.nz/food-safety-home/food-recalls-and-complaints/recalled-food-products/pams-brand-carrot-batons/]