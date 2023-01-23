Nespresso reunites George Clooney and Jean Dujardin on screen

Monday, 23 January, 2023 - 14:22

Nespresso, the pioneer and reference-point of high-quality portioned coffee, reunite George Clooney and Jean Dujardin in its latest action-packed TV ad sequel 'How far would you go for Nespresso?'.

Eight years after their first on-screen encounter, George Clooney and Jean Dujardin reunite to test the limits of just how far they're willing to go for a cup of coffee. This time, the dynamic duo is joined by Jean Dujardin's screen friend, the highly talented Camille Cottin - who makes her Nespresso debut.

In this brilliantly entertaining and comedic film, the superstars come together to show the world that Nespresso coffee's tastes so exceptional that they would do anything to have it, posing the question on everyone's lips - how far would you go for the unforgettable taste of a Nespresso coffee?

How far would you go for Nespresso?

The new campaign is an evolution of the original 2014 ad, but this time we see George Clooney offering to make Jean Dujardin a Nespresso coffee only for him to quickly realise he only has one coffee capsule left. With impeccable comedy timing all round, George Clooney mischievously pulls the rug from under Jean Dujardin to get his hands on the last capsule before it flies out of the window onto Camille Cottin's balcony. The duo needs to join forces to reclaim the capsule - with Jean Dujardin lowering George Clooney down the side of the building in a wicker chair to Camille Cottin's apartment. In a plot twist, the tables quickly turn as Camille Cottin must retrieve her freshly brewed Nespresso coffee, cheekily stolen by George Clooney.

Camille Cottin reminds George Clooney to recycle his aluminium capsule - something Nespresso champions as part of its commitment to giving the world exceptional coffee with an unforgettable taste in a responsible way.

Nespresso Brand Ambassador, George Clooney, says: "We had a great time shooting this sequel - being reunited with Jean is always a pleasure but this time having the brilliant Camille bring her touch of sophistication to the set made for the perfect dynamic. With coffee taste and sustainability being at the heart of this commercial, it felt natural for me to be part of this campaign with my Nespresso family."

Jean Dujardin added: "It was great to be reunited with George on set again and continue our friendly on-screen rivalry, but this time having the wonderful Camille to keep us in check. The shoot was high energy with many comedic moments in the mix, both on and off screen. This was all topped off with having an endless supply of delicious coffee amongst friends. What else could you ask for?"

Commenting on her Nespresso debut, Camille Cottin said: "As a French woman who loves coffee, I am of course a huge fan of the Nespresso brand. It was such an honour to join the great George Clooney and Jean Dujardin on set as part of this iconic Nespresso commercial - especially as I get the better of them in this script, whilst reminding people to do their bit for the planet."

Exceptional tasting coffee with recycling made easy

From some of the highest quality coffee beans and roasting techniques to its innovative machines and capsules that preserve the freshness of the coffee grounds, Nespresso offers great tasting coffee in every cup.

Nespresso continues to offer innovative ways to help make recycling capsules as simple as possible for its customers. Each Nespresso capsule is made from aluminium, which protects the freshness and aromas of its high-quality coffee over time. What's more, aluminium is also endlessly recyclable and is one of the best recycled materials when sorted.

Nespresso Chief Brand Officer, Melanie Brinbaum says "We are delighted to bring the dynamic duo of George Clooney and Jean Dujardin together again alongside the extremely talented Camille Cottin, for this campaign tackling topics that are part of our core values, exceptional taste in coffee and sustainability."

"Nespresso coffee is a force for good, delivering unforgettable taste in a responsible way and we wanted our ongoing commitment to our customers to ring true in this film. Our vision also really resonates with our stars, and this really shines throughout the campaign."

Nespresso continues to look for ways to make a difference wherever it can and is committed to showing Kiwis how their small recycling act can have a large positive impact, right here in New Zealand. Some local initiatives include:

Nearly 1,000 capsule recycling points across New Zealand from florists to post shops, with 100% of customers having access to a capsule recycling solution thanks to Nespresso NZ Post Recycling Bag. For more information on coffee capsule recycling, head to Nespresso’s website.

Nespresso aluminium coffee capsules that are recycled with Nespresso are sent to a specialist recycling plant based in South Auckland. There, the aluminium is separated from the residual coffee. The coffee is sent to an industrial composting facility to be transformed into compost, while the aluminium is recycled and sent back to the aluminium industry to produce new aluminium products.

Coffee grounds are repurposed for use at local gardens, as well as in Garden to Table schools to empowering Kiwi kids to grow, harvest, prepare and share fresh, seasonal kai (food).

See how a small recycling act can have a large positive impact, right here in New Zealand.

