Agreement 'step closer for seaweed feed that reduces methane in cows'

Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 - 08:23

CH4 Global Inc. today announced it had entered a Letter of Intent for a commercial offtake agreement with Australian-based Ravensworth Agriculture Company to supply the large scale food producer with its proprietary methane reducing feed formulation for beef feedlot cattle. This agreement will enable both companies to make significant progress in reducing enteric methane, a major contributor to climate change.

A gateway to validating CH4 Global’s production capability for large customers, this engagement is a critical step on the company’s path to reaching 150 million cattle by 2030. An operational and learning build-up period will take place in 2023, with production targeting up to 40,000 head of Ravensworth’s feedlot cattle in the NSW Riverina region over the next 18 months.

Production will take place at one of a growing number of CH4 Global EcoPark™ commercial facilities in Australia and New Zealand, based on its proprietary Asparagopsis platform and designed with sustainability and operational efficiency at the core. The relationship with Ravensworth will enable CH4 Global to continue to identify and exploit opportunities for operational and cost efficiency, the benefits of which it can pass on to its customers, thus preparing it for the next stage in its ambitious global growth plans.

Quote from Steve Meller, CEO and Founder of CH4 Global:

Ravensworth is a large-scale producer that supplies beef to customers worldwide, and like us, they have the vision and the commitment to make agriculture more sustainable. That’s exactly what CH4 Global looks for in a partner. We focus on where we can make the most impact, now. Our beef feedlot formulation is designed for seamless incorporation in feedlot operations, which is a gateway to agricultural methane reduction.

Ravensworth is the perfect opportunity for us to enhance our production efficiencies prior to global expansion.

The star ingredient of CH4 Global’s feed supplement formulations is Asparagopsis seaweed, proven to reduce enteric methane emissions in cattle by up to 90 per cent. Ravensworth’s implementation of the beef feedlot formulation is expected to dovetail with the kick-off the CH4 Global pilot carbon credit program under the Verra standard, furthering the financial feasibility of its solution and making certified low-methane beef a reality.

Quote from Ron Harris, CEO and founder of Ravensworth:

Ravensworth has a long history of being on the cutting edge of innovation through our use of technologies, farming practices and techniques, with our focus always squarely directed at long term sustainable business practices supporting the food and fibre supply chains. We are excited to have a business partner in CH4 Global that shares our ethos. The learning journey we are embarking upon has enormous potential to be a game changer in the reduction of methane in the environment and we hope this will be seen as a marker for all in the industry to follow.

CH4 Global’s methane-reduction roadmap includes reaching 150 million cattle-10 per cent of the world total- on all six habitable continents, which will prevent the emission of 1 gigaton of CO2 equivalent. Plans for 2023 and 2024 are focused on rapid commercial growth in Australia through Asparagopsis production by its regional subsidiaries, CH4 Australia and CH4 Aotearoa. Work is also well underway in North America to develop Asparagopsis production capacity there. In 2024, CH4 Global will focus on expanding into the remaining habitable continents, and the dairy sector, to make a global impact on climate change, at scale, with urgency.