Retail: Tech 2023 - Imagine the Future in Auckland this May - Retail NZ

Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 - 09:16

Retail NZ has announced that it will be hosting Retail:Tech 2023 - Imagine the Future in May this year, focusing on the future of technology in retail and how retailers can integrate it in their businesses.

"Retail is increasingly a high-tech business," Greg Harford, Retail NZ Chief Executive said today. "Retail:Tech 2023 promises to be thought-provoking and educational for retailers and service providers, no matter how big or small.

"Retail NZ is excited to be hosting an event of this scale, with a programme to educate stimulate and inform. Attendees will go away with a better understanding of what is available to them in retail technology and give them the information they need to leave the event inspired to imagine what the future could look like in their business.

"Many retailers have shown their desire to innovate and embrace change over the last few years. New Zealand also has many incredible tech entrepreneurs. We’re looking forward to showcasing them and other global thought leaders in the sector."

Retail:Tech 2023 - Imagine the Future is being held during TechWeek 2023 at SkyCity, Auckland on 18 May. Early bird tickets are on sale now at www.retail.kiwi/retailtech with speaker information available at the same webpage.