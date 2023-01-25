Manuka Charitable Trust resolute in protecting our Manuka taonga for all NZers

|
New Zealand’s MÄnuka Honey Appellation Society (MHAS), with support of the MÄnuka Charitable Trust, has chosen to withdraw from the Appeal of the UKIPO decision regarding protection of the term mÄnuka. Despite the withdrawal of the appeal, the Trust has filed a replacement application and is committed to continuing the fight to protect our MÄnuka.
"These developments are for technical reasons and in no way dissuade us from our role as kaitiaki (guardians) to protect the mana, mauri and value of our taonga species, including MÄnuka," said Pita Tipene, Chair of the Trust.
"We remain resolute in protecting our reo MÄori (language) and the precious taonga (treasure) and remain determined to protect what is ours on behalf of all New Zealanders," he added.
"We know our international customers who have chosen to buy MANUKA HONEY over the last 20 years, do so because they know that mÄnuka is a MÄori word originating from Aotearoa New Zealand, it’s authentic and high quality and that’s what makes it so special and in demand."
"We have ongoing support for this kaupapa from MÄori, iwi and across the industry and government. We have solidarity as we seek to protect our precious taonga," said Pita
The Trust is strongly supported by MÄnuka Honey Appellation Society (MHAS), UMFHA, Apiculture New Zealand, and New Zealand Beekeeping Inc.
