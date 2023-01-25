Manuka Charitable Trust resolute in protecting our Manuka taonga for all NZers

Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 - 10:10

New Zealand’s MÄnuka Honey Appellation Society (MHAS), with support of the MÄnuka Charitable Trust, has chosen to withdraw from the Appeal of the UKIPO decision regarding protection of the term mÄnuka. Despite the withdrawal of the appeal, the Trust has filed a replacement application and is committed to continuing the fight to protect our MÄnuka.

"These developments are for technical reasons and in no way dissuade us from our role as kaitiaki (guardians) to protect the mana, mauri and value of our taonga species, including MÄnuka," said Pita Tipene, Chair of the Trust.

"We remain resolute in protecting our reo MÄori (language) and the precious taonga (treasure) and remain determined to protect what is ours on behalf of all New Zealanders," he added.

"We know our international customers who have chosen to buy MANUKA HONEY over the last 20 years, do so because they know that mÄnuka is a MÄori word originating from Aotearoa New Zealand, it’s authentic and high quality and that’s what makes it so special and in demand."

"We have ongoing support for this kaupapa from MÄori, iwi and across the industry and government. We have solidarity as we seek to protect our precious taonga," said Pita

The Trust is strongly supported by MÄnuka Honey Appellation Society (MHAS), UMFHA, Apiculture New Zealand, and New Zealand Beekeeping Inc.