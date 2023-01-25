Caci Clinic's own skincare brand achieves NZ-first certification

Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 - 10:15

Skinsmiths, Caci’s own at-home skincare brand, has partnered with rePurpose Global, the world’s leading plastic action platform, to become New Zealand’s first plastic negative certified beauty and skincare brand - a major step forward in the company’s ongoing sustainability efforts.

For every Skinsmiths product sold, a percentage will now go towards rePurpose’s vetted impact programs and will remove twice as much ocean-bound plastic waste from the environment as is created in its packaging and operations.

Caci founder and director Jackie Smith says the business recognises the devastating amount of waste generated by its industry every day: "It is no longer enough to simply offset what’s equivalent to our ecological footprint. Instead, we need to go beyond mitigating our harm, while continuing to make strides to reduce our carbon footprint. That’s what working towards earning rePurpose Global’s Plastic Negative Certification was all about," says Jackie.

The partnership comes as Caci relaunches and reformulates [1] its Skinsmiths range with fully recyclable, airless [2] packaging. The new-look Skinsmiths is breaking industry standards, with special mono-material bottles and pumps--- that ensures the whole pack can be easily recycled at home.

"The standard bottles and pumps often used for skincare require you to separate the pump from the bottle, and only the bottle can be recycled. Our new range means that Skinsmiths bottles and pumps can be recycled as a whole unit unlike most skincare products. I’m really proud of that," continues Jackie.

Caci is New Zealand’s market leader in skin, laser and cosmetic injectables, with 84 clinics throughout New Zealand and close to 24,000 members, with many using its Skinsmiths range regularly at home.

"We know we are only one company doing our bit - and not a supermarket brand - but every bit counts, and as a business we are growing quickly so making changes like this now is even more important. It’s our hope that our efforts will encourage others, particularly in the beauty sector, to make this important step."

The re-launch of Skinsmiths, includes bringing skincare manufacturing back to New Zealand, through a local outsourced specialist, giving Caci more control and confidence in its supply chain and emissions footprint.

PETA approved cruelty-free through their Global Beauty Without Bunnies Program, the product range and all its ingredients are animal testing free and vegan friendly.

rePurpose Global’s co-founder and CEO, Svanika Balasubramanian says: "Now more than ever, we need brands to take responsibility for the global plastic epidemic. We’re proud to see Skinsmiths taking this commendable step towards creating change by becoming certified Plastic Negative with rePurpose Global and facilitating the removal of nature-bound plastic."

As new technology becomes available, Skinsmiths will commit to using 100 percent reusable, recyclable, or compostable packaging, in line with Government expectations.