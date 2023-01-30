Rowena Davenport to lead MTF Finance credit function

Monday, 30 January, 2023 - 13:06

Rowena Davenport will lead MTF Finance's credit function, sitting on the company's senior leadership team and offering strategic support to not just credit but the wider business. Davenport is currently CEO of Otago law firm Gallaway Cook Allan and on the Board of the NZRFU.

Says MTF Finance CEO Chris Lamers, "Rowena is one of those rare people that can develop strategy and then be detailed enough to deliver on it. She is a passionate supporter of MTF Finance. Her previous experience, combined with what she delivered at Gallaway Cook Allan and is achieving on the NZRFU Board, gives her a unique perspective on our business.

Our Franchise and Dealer originators are experiencing rapid growth, which we recently strengthened with the purchase of the Lending People to drive business performance for existing and new products. Add to this the threat of a potential recession, and the credit function is increasingly a key area of focus for us. Rowena will work with our experienced teams to enhance our community-based lending model and leverage the best of new systems to ensure we make the best possible credit decisions for our customers."

Rowena Davenport was previously employed by MTF Finance, most recently as Head of Strategy, before accepting the CEO role at Gallaway Cook Allan in 2021. She is excited to return to MTF Finance and have the opportunity to contribute to the organisation where her career began. Quote from Rowena "I've been privileged to work in some of Dunedin's most well-established and successful businesses, and my professional and governance career has benefited from the experiences and connections I gained from each of them. I'm at a point now where I'm keen to leverage those skills and experiences to meet more of my personal and professional goals, and the opportunity to go back to where it started, to MTF Finance, is a dream next step. I'm looking forward to contributing to the exciting journey MTF's on and supporting the team to fulfil the organisations' growth ambitions."

Rowena starts with MTF Finance on 14 February, providing her services for an initial 12-month period.